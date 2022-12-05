SZA Reveals ‘SOS’ Track List, With Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Ol’ Dirty Bastard Features

SZA, fresh from a “Saturday Night Live” performance in which she announced the December 9 release date for her upcoming album “SOS,” has geared into release week mode: On Monday she shared the 23-song track list with a lucrative array of features headlined by indie darling Phoebe Bridgers, multiplatinum rapper Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack labelmate Don Toliver and a posthumous appearance from Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who died in 2004.

Initially posed as an art direction question for fans, the R&B singer posted two images of the album’s back cover and asked which layout for the track list worked best — with all of its tracks and features listed — effectively serving as an unofficial track list announcement.

Which version for back tracklist?🤔 pic.twitter.com/15Ha5InNzu — SZA (@sza) December 5, 2022

Bridgers and Toliver are first-time collaborators of SZA’s, but the former is no stranger to the hip-hop/R&B-adjacent world, previously featuring on “Lovin’ Me” off rapper Kid Cudi’s 2020 album “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.” SZA has given praise to Toliver’s music in the past, and in 2020 liked a fan’s reply on Twitter asking if Toliver would be on her upcoming album. Scott is the sole returning feature from the 33-year-old’s 2017 breakout studio debut “Ctrl” where he appeared on “Love Galore,” one of the album’s lead-up singles which notched a Grammy nomination for best rap/sung collaboration.

SZA told Variety in April that the album was finished and described it as her most “unisex” record. Her November Billboard cover story gave a bit more insight into the record’s musical palettes, with sounds such as lo-fi beats, surf rock, grunge and an acoustic guitar ballad present throughout. On the December 3 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the TDE singer performed lead single “Shirt” and “Blind,” the latter which was teased at the end of the music video for the former. The “SOS” track list also includes previously released singles “Good Days” and “I Hate U” tacked onto its back end.

Read the full track list and check out the album trailer below: