SZA Announces ‘SOS’ Arena Tour With Omar Apollo

Fresh off the release of her second studio album “SOS,” SZA has announced her first-ever arena tour.
With support from Omar Apollo, the tour will open on Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, and wrap up on March 22 in Los Angeles. SZA will also hit arenas including Chicago’s United Center and New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Tickets will go on sale starting Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. local time at szasos.com.
Reviewing the new album, Variety wrote that “‘SOS’ isn’t simply a statement piece: It’s practically a new bible of abstract contemporary soul,” praising SZA’s ability to make “danger, sex and joy so daringly breezy and buoyant.”
View the full list of dates below.
THE S.O.S NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Tue Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Wed Feb. 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Feb. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat Feb. 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Feb. 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Feb. 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu March 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*
Sat March 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue March 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu March 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri March 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Mon March 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Tue March 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Thu March 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat March 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sun March 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Wed March 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum