SZA Announces ‘SOS’ Arena Tour With Omar Apollo

Fresh off the release of her second studio album “SOS,” SZA has announced her first-ever arena tour.

With support from Omar Apollo, the tour will open on Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, and wrap up on March 22 in Los Angeles. SZA will also hit arenas including Chicago’s United Center and New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Tickets will go on sale starting Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. local time at szasos.com.

Reviewing the new album, Variety wrote that “‘SOS’ isn’t simply a statement piece: It’s practically a new bible of abstract contemporary soul,” praising SZA’s ability to make “danger, sex and joy so daringly breezy and buoyant.”

View the full list of dates below.

THE S.O.S NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Feb. 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Feb. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Feb. 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb. 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Feb. 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu March 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Sat March 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue March 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu March 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri March 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mon March 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Tue March 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu March 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat March 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun March 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed March 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum