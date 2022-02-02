SXSW Film Festival Slates Music Docs on XXXTentacion, Sheryl Crow, Dio, Nick Cave, Tanya Tucker, Jazz Fest and More

Sheryl Crow, Nick Cave, King Crimson, Dio, XXXTentacion, Tanya Tucker, Chumbawamba, Courtney Barnett, Cesária Évora and Mojo Nixon — together again for the first time: These are some of the highly diverse subjects of a slate of music documentaries (or, in the case of Tierra Whack, a fictional film) set to unspool at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin March 11-20.

The 16 movies represented in the “24 Beats Per Second” lineup are nearly all world premieres, in a film festival that skews toward SXSW’s original roots as a pure music festival by always carving out a special category for features that chronicle musicians or music scenes.

The music doc coming into the festival with probably the highest level of fan anticipation is , which promises to have director Sabaah Folayan offering “a sensitive portrayal” of a precocious, highly controversial, Soundcloud-based rapper “whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.” While many of the festival entries are looking for a sale from their exposure at SXSW, “Look at Me!” is already set to stream on Hulu this summer.

Joining the artist profiles in the film lineup are documentaries about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” by co-directors Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, and rubber bridge guitars, in “Really Good Rejects,” a film that will have producer Aaron Dessner talking about using them on Taylor Swift’s recent folkier albums.

Some of the films promise to be complete life and career chronicles, like those devoted to Crow, Barnett and Dio. Others will document the making of a single project, like “The Return of Tanya Tucker,” which shows the making of the veteran country star’s comeback album, with Brandi Carlile at the producing and co-writing helm, or “This Much I Know to Be True,” which captures Cave and Warren Ellis playing songs from and discussing two recent collaborative albums.

Prog-rock fans will salivate at the thought of a full doc on King Crimson’s 50-year career, while a film about Chumbawamba’s former singer takes more of a human-interest angle on someone who hasn’t been much in the limelight lately, with the feature described as chronicling “a burnt-out, middle-aged, ex-pop star in search of his long-lost anarchist mojo.”

Somewhat off the beaten track, as a fiction film and “psychological thriller” in the guise of a mockumentary, “Cypher” is a starring vehicle for Tiarra Whack, which “delves into fame and the conspiracy theories surrounding the music industry.”

Although it doesn’t appear as part of the “24 Beats Per Second” lineup, another SXSW documentary, “Still Working 9 to 5,” will be of interest to Dolly Parton fans. The country superstar not only appears in the new doc, which takes off from the 1980 “9 to 5” film she starred in to explore women’s work issues, but she re-recorded “9 to 5” as a duet with Kelly Clarkson, and licensed eight other songs from her catalog for the project. (Read Variety‘s report on that film here.)

The 16 music films are a fraction of the 99 films playing as part of the festival. Every film selected for the lineup will have an in-person premiere in Austin, and most are scheduled for additional in-person screenings. Some will also have online screenings for remote badge-holders, subject to timed viewing windows and geoblocking restrictions.

The full lineup of feature-length music films bowing at SXSW, with the synopses and credits as they appear in the festival’s rollout announcement:

Anonymous Club (Australia)

Director/Screenwriter: Danny Cohen, Producers: Philippa Campey, Samantha Dinning

The antithesis of a rock biography, “Anonymous Club” paints a raw and intimate picture of enigmatic singer-songwriter, Courtney Barnett — an anti-influencer who is a powerful voice for our times, a recluse acclaimed by audiences the world over. (International Premiere)”

Cesária Évora Courtesy SXSW

Cesária Évora (Cabo, Verde, Portugal)

Director/Screenwriter: Ana Sofia Fonseca, Producers: Ana Sofia Fonseca, Irina Calado

World renowned performer Cesária Évora’s voice took her from poverty to stardom. With previously unseen footage and insights into the singer’s life, the film follows her struggles and success. (World Premiere)

Cypher

Director/Screenwriter: Chris Moukarbel, Producers: John Hodges, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Chris Moukarbel, Tierra Whack, Anthony Seyler, Sanjay Sharma, Roya Rastegar

A psychological thriller about and starring the artist Tierra Whack that delves into fame and the conspiracy theories surrounding the music industry. The film takes the form of a music documentary. Cast List: Tierra Whack, Johnny Medina, Kenete Simms, Jamila Curry, Camille Fleming, Natalia Leigh Brown, Bionca Bradley, Chris Anthony, Nyla Naveah, Vanja Asher (World Premiere)

Ronnie James Dio in ‘Dreamers Never Die’ Courtesy SXSW

DIO Dreamers Never Die

Directors: Don Argott, Demian Fenton, Producers: Don Argott, Sheena M. Joyce

The definitive career spanning documentary on heavy metal legend, Ronnie James Dio. (World Premiere)

Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande (United Kingdom)

Director: Tim Mackenzie-Smith, Producers: Tim Mackenzie-Smith, Matt Wyllie

They are the unsung heroes whose message of peace, love and funk sailed beyond Britain’s shores and helped shape music for five decades. Long after they stopped playing, the music played on, so they returned to play some more. (World Premiere)

‘I Get Knocked Down’ Courtesy SXSW

I Get Knocked Down (United Kingdom)

Directors: Sophie Robinson, Dunstan Bruce, Screenwriter: Dunstan Bruce, Producer: Sophie Robinson

The story of Chumbawamba’s ex-frontman Dunstan Bruce. A burnt-out, middle-aged, ex-pop star in search of his long lost anarchist mojo. (International Premiere)

King Crimson in ‘In the Court of the Crimson King’ Courtesy SXSW Film Festival

In the Court of the Crimson King (United Kingdom)

Director: Toby Amies, Producers: Toby Amies, Nicholas Jones

What began as a traditional documentary about the legendary band King Crimson as it turned 50, mutated into an exploration of time, death, family, and the transcendent power of music to change lives; but with jokes. (World Premiere)

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Directors: Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern, Producers: Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart, Ryan Suffern

This soulful and heartfelt celebration of 50 years of the funky and fabulous New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival invites you to bliss out on New Orleans’ unique culture, featuring Jimmy Buffett, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many others. (World Premiere)

XXXTentacion in ‘Look at Me!’ documentary Courtesy SXSW Film Festival

Look At Me!

Director: Sabaah Folayan, Producer: Darcy McKinnon, Chloe Campion

“Look At Me!” explores how Jahseh Onfroy tapped raw talent, a gift for connecting with disaffected youth, and a mastery of social media to fashion himself into SoundCloud rapper XXXTentacion – one of the most streamed artists on the planet. (World Premiere)

Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi Bashi

Directors: Kaoru Ishibashi, Justin Taylor Smith, Producer: JJ Gerber

Violinist and songwriter Kishi Bashi travels on a musical journey to understand WWII-era Japanese Incarceration, assimilation, and what it means to be a minority in America today. (World Premiere)

Aaron Dessner in documentary ‘Really Good Rejects’ Courtesy SXSW Film Festival

Really Good Rejects

Director: Alice Gu, Producers: Alice Gu, Jose Nuñez, Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein

The muted tones of rubber bridge guitars have delighted listeners the world over — from Wilco to Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” Modern-day luthier Reuben Cox demystifies his process of creating some of rock’s most sought-after guitars. (World Premiere)

Santos–Skin to Skin

Director: Kathryn Golden, Producers: Ashley James, Kathryn Golden

A film portrait of community activist and seven-time Grammy nominee John Santos, a “keeper of the Afro-Caribbean flame.” Rich in musical performances, Santos links the rhythms of his ancestors to contemporary struggles of identity and social justice. (World Premiere)

Sheryl Crow in ‘Sheryl’ documentary Courtesy SXSW Film Festival

Sheryl

Director: Amy Scott, Producers: Van Toffler, Scooter Weintraub, Brian Morrow, Jonathan Lynch

An intimate story of song and sacrifice — musically gifted superstar Sheryl Crow navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift. (World Premiere)

The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon

Director: Matt Eskey, Producers: Sal Owen, Eva Radke

On a bicycle trip across the country, a young Neill Kirby McMillan Jr. experiences The Mojo Revelation. After teaming up with the enigmatic Skid Roper, he unexpectedly finds mainstream success but faces a decision that could jeopardize his career. (World Premiere)

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile in ‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ documentary Courtesy SXSW Film Festival

The Return of Tanya Tucker

Director: Kathlyn Horan, Producers: Kathlyn Horan, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

The story of trailblazing country music legend Tanya Tucker’s return to the spotlight after nearly 20 years. Rising star Brandi Carlile writes an album for her hero based on Tanya’s life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history. (World Premiere)

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis in ‘This Much I Know to Be True’ Charlie Gray / Courtesy SXSW

This Much I Know To Be True (United Kingdom)

Director: Andrew Dominik, Producers: Amy James, Isaac Hoff

Shot over five days at Battersea Arts Centre and on location in London and Brighton, “This Much I Know To Be True” captures Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ exceptional creative relationship as they bring to life songs from albums “Ghosteen” and “Carnage.” (US Premiere)