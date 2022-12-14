Lifetime Unveils Trailer for ‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter,’ Set for January Release

While R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, Lifetime has announced the conclusion of its revelatory docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter.” The two-part special will premiere on Jan. 2 and 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The episodes examine the aftermath of the disgraced R&B singer’s crimes as he faces multiple federal and state trials. “While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world,” the press release reads.

The first night of the special will follow Azriel Clary‘s court testimonial, where she reveals how she was instructed to lie for R. Kelly’s interview with Gayle King and shares details of her abuse on the witness stand. Clary was just 17 years old when she became Kelly’s live-in girlfriend. She and Kelly’s other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, often spoke publicly in the singer’s defense, even as accusations of sexual abuse against him multiplied in the wake of the first Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” in 2019. The Clary family will also detail the intimidation tactics used to corner them by R. Kelly supporters while legal experts and journalists provide insight into the racketeering charges against Kelly.

Additionally, the first night of “The Final Chapter” will touch on the aftermath of the gun threat at the 2018 premiere screening of the documentary, for which Kelly’s former manager was convicted. Night two will focus on Jane Doe #1 and, for the first time, a group of John Does who take the stand as new survivors emerge. The series concludes with survivors sharing their victim impact statements as they hear the final verdict against Kelly.

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June after a jury found him guilty of racketeering related to the sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping and forced labor. Three months ago, a Chicago federal jury found Kelly guilty of six counts of sexual exploitation and enticement of a minor, and he will face sentencing in February. Kelly is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago.

“Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter” is executive produced by Joel Karsberg of Kreativ Inc., a creative working pod with Bunim Murray Productions, Tamra Simmons, Jesse Daniels, and Maria Pepin, and Brie Miranda Bryant from Lifetime.