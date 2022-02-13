Super Bowl Halftime: Dr. Dre Leads Hip-Hop A-Team, Eminem Takes a Knee in Hit-Filled Show

The halftime show of Super Bowl LVI might have technically featured five headliners — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, with a surprise sixth in 50 Cent. — but there’s no question that the hit-filled, slightly set center of attention revolved around two stars: Dr. Dre and the city of L.A.

And while the lyrics to the songs — some of the biggest hip-hop hits of the past 30 years — were largely sanitized from references to racial strife or parts of the human anatomy, Eminem — the one white headline performer — managed to make a statement that pre-show reports said he’d been expressly asked not to make: Taking a knee, Colin Kaepernick style, to protest police violence against the Black community.

However, shortly after the show CNN’s Brian Stelter quoted an NFL rep as saying that the league did not object. “We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals,” he quoted the rep as saying. “A player or coach could have taken a knee and there would have been no repercussions so there was no reason to tell an artist she or he could not do so.”

Either way, apart from the occasional lyric, that was the one moment of protest in an otherwise air-tight medley celebrating Dre-style hip-hop and L.A. positivity. Performing on a five-stage, house-themed set atop of map of the city, Dre led the stars — in order of appearance, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem with Anderson .Paak on drums — through a powerful if lyrically sanitized series of their hits, nearly all of which were produced and/ or co-written by him.

Eminem, from left, performs with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

And indeed, a black-clad Dre was the maestro through the entire, tightly drilled set. It began with him at the controls of a giant, white, futuristic console that resembled a huge mixing desk before he was joined by Snoop, who was wearing a sort of psychedelic blue tracksuit, atop the roof of the center house stage for their 2001 tag-team “The Next Episode.” The pair moved into the interior of the house sets — complete with family photos, clips of their old videos playing on TV sets and scenes from Compton on the walls — while a small army of dancers performed at all sides of the set, which was embellished with three low-rider cars like the ones in Snoop and Dre’s early ‘90s videos.

The pair moved back to the roof stages for a rousing but brief version of the classic “California Love,” which is actually a Tupac song but was limited to Dre’s verse.

The scene cut quickly to the unexpected sight of a beefy 50 Cent — a surprise performer appearing before three of the headliners — even more unpexectedly hanging upside-down, rapping the beginning of his Dre-helmed hit “In Da Club,” wearing a white tank top, watching headband and a “50” necklace (that read “20” when he was upside down).

He rolled through the song, accompanied by a dozen-odd female dancers, before the action moved yet again to the center stage, where Mary J. Blige, in knee-high boots and a sparkly white ensemble, took the stage in a cloud of smoke and soared into her 2001 Dre-helmed smash “Family Affair.”

The set took a breath in tempo but not emotion as she quickly moved into one of her signature ballads, “No More Drama.”

Next up, the action cut quickly to the overhead map of Compton on the stadium floor as Lamar, wearing a black suit and accompanied by two dozen similarly clad male dancers with their hair dyed blonde and wearing sashes that read “Dre Day.” As they emerged from large black boxes (which also read “Dre Day”), Lamar began withg a snippet of his L.A.-themed early hit “M.A.A.D. City” before cutting directly into his 2015 anthem “All Right.”

This song, more than any other, saw its impact lessened by the tidied-up lyrics, leaving little of the social impact of the original. However, that was probably lost on many of the viewers not already familiar with the song, as Lamar’s lighting-fast rapping obscured many of his lyrics.

But suddenly, he was rapping the lyrics to Eminem’s “Forgot About Dre,” and the action moved back to the top stages as Em burst out of an exploding column, accompanied by Dre, back at the controls, leading an accompanying band with Anderson .Paak on drums. The ensemble roared into a powerful version of Em’s 2002 signature song “Lose Yourself” that turned into the climax of the set. (Want a good laugh? Turn on the closed-caption of your TV while Eminem is rapping.) 50 Cent and Blige were seated next to each other nodding along to the beat, on one of the couches on the set.

And as he finished the song, Eminem finished and took a knee — which reports said he the NFL had expressly told him not to do — and stayed there for a full minute.

Just feet away, Dre sat down at a white grand piano and played a brief snippet of Blackstreet’s 1996 hit “Don’t Leave Me” before moving onto the piano hook to “Still D.R.E.,” as he and Snoop moved to the finale as they were gradually joined by the other performers.

And with that, the set was done.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performance during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

The N.F.L. has made a show of addressing its longstanding problems with racial issues since Kaepernick was effectively banished from the league after the 2016 season, bringing on Jay-Z’s Roc Nation as the official entertainment consultant and having far more diverse halftime and pre-show performers in the past, including the Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Yet this year’s performance — which ultimately featured seven billed performers, six of whom are Black — was paradoxically the most direct and yet also very cautious, considering the lyrical ellisions and omissions.

As he often has been throughout his career, Eminem was the disruptor — with Dr. Dre looking on with approval, not far away.

Watch the full performance here.