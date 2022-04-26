New York’s SummerStage Announces 2022 Season Lineup: George Clinton, Herbie Hancock, Waxahatchee, More

City Parks Foundation has announced the 2022 season of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s outdoor performing arts festival, bringing nearly 90 free and benefit shows to Central Park and 12 neighborhood parks across the five boroughs. The full lineup appears below.

Citywide parks and venues hosting SummerStage this season include Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Von King Park and The Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, Crotona Park in the Bronx, Corporal Thompson Park in Staten Island, as well as the newly refurbished SummerStage flagship venue at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. All performances will be free and open to the public, except for benefit concerts, and select shows will also be live-streamed on SummerStageAnywhere.org.

Opening the season on Saturday, June 11 in Central Park will be a free performance from legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock in association with the Blue Note Jazz Festival. Other highlights throughout the summer and fall include a K-Pop lineup of Brave Girls, Golden Child and AleXa in association with Korean Culture Center New York at Central Park on July 10; Brazilian Latin Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Awardee Ney Matogrosso with Brazilian-Mexican folk-rock group Francisco El Hombre and queer duo Fado Bicha on July 17 in Central Park; benefit shows in Central Park to help support City Parks Foundation’s free performances with Modest Mouse; Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown with funk, hip-hop group Tank and the Bangas, rapper Big Freedia, percussionist Cyril Neville and others on June 13; funk legend George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic with rock band Dopapod and soul music band Pimps of Joytime on June 15; Scottish indie-rock band Belle & Sebastian with Los Bitchos on June 16; The Wild Hearts Tour with indie rock vocalist Sharon Van Etten, indie-folk, singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, and singer and multiinstrumentalist Julien Baker on August 20 and 21; a free outdoor screening of the Oscar and Grammy award-winning documentary “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” for its second year on June 17, commemorating Juneteenth; and much more — details will be announced on www.SummerStage.org.

SummerStage will once again partner with Rooftop Films to feature international short films prior to Central Park shows this season; films will be announced at a later date.

Capital One is the festival’s multi-year title sponsor (Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage) and its official bank and credit card. Supporting sponsors include iStar, Subaru, Bloomberg Philanthropies, BABE, National Grid, Lewis Brisbois and United Airlines.

SummerStage 2022 Schedule