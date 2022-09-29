Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ New Album of Classic Soul Covers

B ruce Springsteen’s new studio album, a collection of 15 soul music covers titled “Only The Strong Survive, will be released by Columbia Records on Nov. 11. “Only The Strong Survive” features songs from the catalogs of Motown and Stax Records, the songwriting duo of Gamble and Huff and more. This album, Springsteen’s 21st studio outing, will also feature guest vocals by soul great Sam Moore, as well as contributions from the E Street Horns, string arrangements by Rob Mathes and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.

Springsteen commented: “I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the ’60s and ’70s? I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all — and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

Watch a video message from Springsteen about “Only The Strong Survive” here:

Watch Springsteen’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” video directed by Thom Zimny here:

“Only The Strong Survive” was tracked at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey, produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret and executive produced by Jon Landau. The release will mark Springsteen’s first studio album since 2020’s “Letter To You.”

Springsteen will reunite with the E Street Band in February for his 2023 international tour, which to date has sold over 1.6 million tickets across the United States and Europe. See the tour dates here.

ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE

1. Only the Strong Survive

2. Soul Days feat. Sam Moore

3. Nightshift

4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore

6. Turn Back the Hands of Time

7. When She Was My Girl

8. Hey, Western Union Man

9. I Wish It Would Rain

10. Don’t Play That Song

11. Any Other Way

12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore

13. 7 Rooms of Gloom

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted

15. Someday We’ll Be Together