‘Stranger Things 4’ Unveils Complete Soundtrack, Including Extended Remix of Journey’s ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)’ With Steve Perry

As evidenced by the meteoric resurgence of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” after its appearance on “Stranger Things 4,” the show’s soundtrack has become just as much a phenomenon as its thrilling plot.

With the final two episodes of Season 4 dropping on Netflix today, Legacy Recordings has released the complete soundtrack to “Stranger Things 4” in digital and physical forms. The album contains six additional songs, including an extended version of Bryce Miller and Alloy Tracks’ remix of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” featuring the band’s singer Steve Perry.

“I was stunned at how cool it was,” Perry said of the original remix in a statement. “I found out that Bryce Miller and Troy MacCubbin had created it and told them how much I loved it. One week later, I had an idea for an extended version, so I called Bryce and we assembled our extended remix. Being a huge fan of the show, having my music on the soundtrack made me very happy! I truly love both these remixed versions as much as I do the original recording from the Journey ‘Frontiers’ record.”

Other additions to the soundtrack from the season’s last two episodes include Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain,” Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Spellbound,” Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” and Moby’s “When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die.”

The “Stranger Things 4” soundtrack, produced by show creators the Duffer Brothers and music supervisor Nora Felder, will be available on CD and cassette Sept. 9. The vinyl pressing, which includes a poster insert, will be released on Nov. 4. Pre-order CDs, cassettes and 2 LP 12-inch vinyl editions here.

See the complete “Stranger Things 4” soundtrack below.