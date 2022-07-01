‘Stranger Things 4’ Unveils Complete Soundtrack, Including Extended Remix of Journey’s ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)’ With Steve Perry

As evidenced by the meteoric resurgence of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” after its appearance on “Stranger Things 4,” the show’s soundtrack has become just as much a phenomenon as its thrilling plot.
With the final two episodes of Season 4 dropping on Netflix today, Legacy Recordings has released the complete soundtrack to “Stranger Things 4” in digital and physical forms. The album contains six additional songs, including an extended version of Bryce Miller and Alloy Tracks’ remix of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” featuring the band’s singer Steve Perry.
“I was stunned at how cool it was,” Perry said of the original remix in a statement. “I found out that Bryce Miller and Troy MacCubbin had created it and told them how much I loved it. One week later, I had an idea for an extended version, so I called Bryce and we assembled our extended remix. Being a huge fan of the show, having my music on the soundtrack made me very happy! I truly love both these remixed versions as much as I do the original recording from the Journey ‘Frontiers’ record.”
Other additions to the soundtrack from the season’s last two episodes include Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain,” Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Spellbound,” Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” and Moby’s “When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die.”
The “Stranger Things 4” soundtrack, produced by show creators the Duffer Brothers and music supervisor Nora Felder, will be available on CD and cassette Sept. 9. The vinyl pressing, which includes a poster insert, will be released on Nov. 4. Pre-order CDs, cassettes and 2 LP 12-inch vinyl editions here.
See the complete “Stranger Things 4” soundtrack below.
- “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey with Steve Perry
- “California Dreamin'” – The Beach Boys
- “Psycho Killer” – Talking Heads
- “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” – Kate Bush
- “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” – Dead or Alive
- “Chica Mejicanita” – Mae Arnette
- “Play With Me” – Extreme
- “Detroit Rock City (Single Version)” – KISS
- “I Was a Teenage Werewolf” – The Cramps
- “Pass the Dutchie” – Musical Youth
- “Wipe Out” – The Surfaris
- “Object of My Desire (Single Version)” – Starpoint
- “Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix)” – Falco
- “Travelin’ Man” – Ricky Nelson
- “Tarzan Boy” – Baltimora
- “Dream a Little Dream of Me” – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
- “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” (Single Version) – Rick Derringer
- “Fire and Rain” – James Taylor
- “Spellbound” – Siouxsie and the Banshees
- “Master of Puppets” – Metallica
- “When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die (featuring Mimi Goese)” – Moby
- “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” (Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix) – Journey with Steve Perry