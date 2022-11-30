Stevie Nicks Pens Touching Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Bandmate and ‘Best Friend’ Christine McVie

Just hours after news broke Wednesday that Christine McVie, singer and songwriter of many of Fleetwood Mac’s most enduring hits, had died at the age of 79, her friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a touching tribute to her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.”

That was the day that Nicks and singer-guitarist-then-boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham auditioned for Fleetwood Mac, which formed in London in 1966 but had relocated to California. McVie, who was married to the band’s founding member and bassist John McVie at the time, joined the group in 1970. Over the years, Fleetwood Mac went through many internal dramas — the McVies and Nicks and Buckingham all split up during the recording of their blockbuster 1977 album “Rumors” — and continued to regroup and argue again over the decades, touring most recently (without Buckingham) in 2018-19.

Nicks quotes from the Haim song “Hallelujah,” which was written after the death of the band’s Alana Haim’s friend, who had died in a car accident.

Nicks’ text appears below.

A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night.

I wanted to get to London but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now.

I always knew I would need these words one day (written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…

I had a best friend

But she has come to pass

One I wish I could see now

You always remind me

that memories will last

These arms reach out

You were there to protect me

like a shield

Long hair running with me

through the field….

Everywhere,

You’ve been with me all along

Why me?

How’d I get this hallelujah

Why me?

How’d I get this hallelujah –

Why me?

How’d I get this hallelujah

See you on the other sides

~♡ My Love?

Don’t forget me

Always,

Stevie