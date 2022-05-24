Steven Tyler Enters Rehab, Aerosmith Cancels Summer Vegas Residency Dates

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has entered rehab, necessitating the cancellation of a run of shows in Las Vegas this summer, the veteran band announced on social media Tuesday.

The group said in a joint statement that Tyler, whose previous experience with rehab is well-known, relapsed as a result of dealing with pain management in the process of having foot surgery.

Refunds for the concerts — set to have begun June 17 and continued into July as part of the group’s “Deuces Are Wild” residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM — will be automatically processed through Ticketmaster or can be obtained at the point of purchase. The announcement added that a further set of residency shows is expected to proceed beginning in September.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the statement began. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being. We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can,” the announcement concluded. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time. If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds. pic.twitter.com/1nuUc5Gj1j — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 24, 2022

Earlier this spring, the group announced drummer Joey Kramer would be sitting out the 2022 tour dates, with drummer John Douglas filling in during his leave of absence.

The next run of shows that remains on the books at MGM Live begins Sept. 14 and continues through Oct. 5.

In the ’80s, Tyler first went into rehab after an invention from his band members and team, dealing with the effects of the substance abuse that was de rigueur for rockers of the day. “There was a moment in ’88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me,” Tyler said in a 2019 interview with Haute Living. “They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.’ So, I got sober, and you know it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation. But today because of that moment … I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety.”

In the 21st century, the singer’s relapses after long periods of sobriety have been characterized as having to do with pain management. Tyler has faced orthopedic problems for at least a couple of decades, and suffers from Morton’s neuroma, a thickening of the nerves in the feet, that can cause pain and swelling as well as wear and tear from dancing on stage for decades on tour.

The previous time the band announced that Tyler was entering rehab was back in 2009, at which point he was dealing with an addiction to prescription painkillers. It was said at that time that Tyler had “severe chronic pain” from orthopedic injuries suffered during the previous decade and that he was facing further surgeries on his feet and knees.