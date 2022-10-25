Steve Lacy Won‘t Apologize for Smashing Camera After One Hit Him on Stage, but ‘Maybe I Could’ve Reacted Better’

During a performance of Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” in New Orleans on Oct. 21, the chart-topping musician had a short and direct response to being hit with a camera that a concert-goer threw on stage.

In fan videos captured from the balcony of the Orpheum Theater, Lacy put a halt to his show to tell the audience members to not “throw shit on my fucking stage. Please!” For a brief moment, Lacy appeared to be walking to the back of the platform, only to turn around and ask someone in the front row for their camera.

After the fan obliged, the singer threw the camera across the stage as some of the crowd clapped and others gasped. Walking off the stage, he ended the show by saying, “Yeah, that’s it. Peace.”

Although he cut the song short, “Bad Habit” is usually his set’s closer. He did not come back on stage after the altercation and remained quiet on socials until Tuesday evening, when he wrote on Instagram:

“Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect,” he wrote. “I had a really good time in nola last night. I hate that the beauty of the connection I have with so many people in the crowd gets lost when something negative happens.”

“I don’t believe I owe anyone an apology,” he added. “Maybe I could’ve reacted better? Sure. Always. I’m a student of life. But I’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. I’m not a product or a robot. I am human. I will continue to give my all at these shows. Please come with respect for urself and others please thank you love u.”

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi made headlines when he ended his set at Rolling Loud Miami (only four songs in) after getting pelted with empty water bottles.

“Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more fucking thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now,” he said after the impact. Almost immediately, another water bottle was thrown at Cudi and he walked off.

Speaking on the incident with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Cudi said: “It’s supposed to be an unspoken agreement amongst artists and fans, that you’re supposed to give the utmost respect and not interfere with the performance.”

Lacy has been on tour supporting his second solo album “Gemini Rights,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Lacy has been having quite the year, thanks to the TikTok-fueled success of his first No. 1 single, “Bad Habit.”