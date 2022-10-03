Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Earns Singer First No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

After spending four weeks at No. 2, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” earns the 24-year-old his first Hot 100 No. 1, knocking out Harry Styles and “As It Was” from their extensive 15-week stay at the summit.

“Bad Habit” comes from Lacy’s sophomore album “Gemini Rights,” his first top 10 album on the Billboard 200. “Static” from the same set currently holds a No. 78 peak, while his 2017 track “Dark Red,” also rises 95-79 in its second week on the chart. “Bad Habit” raked in 20.4 million streams and 40.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, according to Billboard.

In an Instagram caption celebrating the occasion, Stacy wrote: “July 11th was my first entry at 100 and today oct 3rd my first entry at #1. Wow oh wow. I feel heavy gratitude all over my body. U know how the story goessss and how it’s goin. Iphone boy to superstar.”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” enters the singles chart at No. 3, with 23.2 million streams and 2.8 million in airplay audience. GloRilla and Cardi B‘s “Tomorrow 2” also debuts on the chart at a No. 9 position. With both of these releases, Petras and GloRilla earn their first Hot 100 top 10s.

Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, sits at No. 4, down one notch from its No. 3 high; Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof” drops to No. 5; Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is at No. 6; OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” is at No. 7 and Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” returns to No. 8.

As for the albums chart, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” returns to the top for a 12th nonconsecutive week, going head to head with Drake’s “Views” as the longest-charting No. 1 album of the past decade (“Views” held 13 nonconsecutive weeks at the summit in 2016).

The 23-track set is back at No. 1 with the equivalent of 87,000 album units earned in the U.S. (down 6% from last week), as reported by Billboard. Meanwhile, 5 Seconds of Summer’s “5SOS5” debuts at No. 2, earning the members their sixth top 10-charting album with 48,000 equivalent album units earned. Out of those six, the band’s first three records all charted at No. 1 and the remainder landed at No. 2.

Another top 10 debut, or re-debut, on the chart this week: Alice in Chains’ “Dirt,” which re-enters the chart at No. 9, beating out its former No. 8 peak, following its 30th-anniversary reissue. The remastered set, originally released in 1992, earned 26,000 equivalent album units — notably fueled by sales of its double vinyl format.

The rest of the Billboard 200’s top 10 includes Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which rises one spot to No. 3 (46,000 album units); Blackpink’s “Born Pink” slipping from its historic No. 1 peak to No. 4 in its second week (40,000 units); Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House re-ascending 7-5 (36,000 units; rising 5%;) and Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” remaining at No. 6 (34,000 units; down by 5%). The Weeknd’s compilation album “The Highlights” falls 5-7 (28,000 units), Rod Wave’s “Beautiful Mind” climbs 9-8 (26,000 units; down by 8%) and finally, Zach Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” slips back in at No. 10 (25,000 units).