Steve Lacy and Bad Bunny Hold at No. 1 on Billboard Charts, While Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Gets a Big Streaming Boost

The top of the U.S. album and singles charts remain unchanged this week, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” keeping at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a 14th non-consecutive week and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reigning at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a third week in a row.

“Un Verano” now ties Drake’s “Views” (2016) and Disney’s “Frozen” soundtrack (2014) for the most weeks at the summit in the past decade. Adele’s “21” scored a total of 24 weeks at No. 1 back in 2011 and 2012. “Un Verano” remains at the top with the equivalent of 84,000 units sold in the United States, according to Luminate via Billboard.

Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” fueled largely by its command on streaming services and TikTok, holds its No. 1 streak on the singles chart with 42.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (up by 4% from last week) and 20.1 million streams.

Others steadily climbing to the top 10 of the Hot 100 include Morgan Wallen, who achieved his first top-five hit as “You Proof” lifts from No. 7 to No. 5, and Doja Cat, who jumps over one spot at No. 10 with “Vegas” from the “Elvis” soundtrack.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” continues at No. 3, after spending an impressive 15 weeks at No. 1 – the fourth-longest mark in the chart’s history. Meanwhile, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” sustains its No. 2 peak, with 23.2 million streams and a growing 15.2 million in airplay audience, rising 55% since last week.

The remaining top 10 of the songs chart is filled out by Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” feat. Doja Cat at No. 4; OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” at No. 6; Nicky Youre and dazy’s “Sunroof” at No. 7; and Combs’ “The Kind of Love We Make” remains at No. 9. Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” also keeps its slot from last week’s chart at No. 8, while simultaneously holding the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs (despite the controversy surrounding its Grammys classification over the weekend).

Back on the albums chart, Slipknot’s seventh studio LP “The End, So Far” debuts at No. 2 with 59,000 units while Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” lingers at No. 3, the Weeknd’s hits compilation “The Highlights” is No. 4 and Styles’s “Harry’s House” is No. 5.

New releases Tyler Childers’ “Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven” and Tory Lanez’s “Sorry 4 What” debut at Nos. 8 and 10, respectively. Childers earns his first top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 and Lanez his seventh top 10 effort. Rounding out the top 10 albums: Beyoncé’s Grammy contender, “Renaissance” (No. 6), Zach Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” (No. 7) and Rod Wave’s “Beautiful Mind” (No. 9).