Steve Keene, Beloved Indie-Rock Artist Known for Pavement Album Covers, Releases Book, Announces L.A. Exhibition

Steve Keene, whose artwork is nearly synonymous with indie-rock via his work with Pavement, Apples in Stereo, Bonnie Prince Billie and others, will release the first-ever published book of his art, titled, naturally enough, “The Steve Keene Art Book (#SKartBook),” out today (June 14) via Hat & Beard and Tractor Beam. The release follows a successful Kickstarter campaign with over 600 backers.

His artwork was also briefly featured in the Hulu series “High Fidelity,” starring Zoe Kravitz, on the walls of the apartment of an indie-rock-loving character.

Fittingly, the book is nearly the same size as a vinyl album. Head here for images from it and more information.

While best-known for his ‘90s-era indie-rock work, Keene is a monumentally prolific artist who has created more than 300,000 paintings over a 30-plus-year career, many selling for just $5 – $10 each.

Produced by Daniel Efram over a span of six years, the book includes essays and insight from Oldham, Chan Marshall (Cat Power), and members of Superchunk, as well as anecdotes and personal stories from fellow artists like Ryan McGinness and Shepard Fairey.

Along with the book release, Keene has announced “The #SKartShowLA” at Palm Grove Social in Los Angeles, running from July 28 to August 12. Keene will have a multi-room exhibit including artworks from various collections and new works from the artist as well.

The #SKartShowLA will be held at the newly opened Palm Grove Social (1902 S. Palm Grove Ave. Los Angeles, 90016) and is being curated by Hat & Beard Press. Listen to a new interview and book reading featuring Efram on Hat & Beard Editorial Director and Publisher J.C. Gabel’s podcast Big Table here.

Last week, Shepard Fairey and Subliminal Projects shared their ‘First Look’ reel of the book, which has since been viewed over 100,000 times across platforms.