Steve Cooper to Step Down as Warner Music Group CEO By Jem Aswad

Courtesy Warner Music Group

Steve Cooper, CEO of Warner Music Group for the past 11 years, will step down next year, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal that was confirmed to Variety by a rep for the company.