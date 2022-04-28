Stagecoach and YouTube Unveil Full Livestream Schedule for Country Festival This Weekend

Stagecoach has revealed the full lineup and schedule for the livestream that will go out this weekend on the country music festival’s YouTube channel, and it includes a number of artists that weren’t previously announced for the stream, offering couch sitters a nearly comprehensive view of what will be going down live in the California desert.

The lineup includes the headliners — Thomas Rhett on Friday, Carrie Underwood on Saturday and Luke Combs on Sunday — as well as other marquee names that were named as part of the lineup earlier this week, like Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Cody Johnson, Yola, Lainey Wilson and the Black Crowes.

It also now is revealed to have a substantial number of artists that weren’t previously included in the livestream announcement, including Tanya Tucker, Smokey Robinson, Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Ingrid Andress, the Marcus King Band, Ryan Hurd, Charley Crockett, the Mavericks and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Most of the lineup is now included, in fact, save for some of the artists who are appearing in the early part of the afternoon, including Americana artists such as Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Molly Tuttle and Waylon Payne.

Brandi Carlile is off the bill, having disclosed in a social media video late Wednesday night that she has contracted COVID and won’t be making it. Some of the set times for the Palomino tent on Saturday have been changed as a result, with her friend Tucker now closing out the bill on that stage Saturday, in a set that almost surely would have had a guest appearance by Carlile if things had gone as planned.

The programming begins at 3:30 PT each day and runs well past midnight. As previously announced, the livestream will even include the three after-hours sets, by Breland a few minutes before midnight on Friday, Orville Peck on Saturday and Diplo coming in a little earlier at 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Unlike its sister festival, Coachella, Stagecoach has never had a comprehensive livestream until this year, on YouTube or anywhere else. In 2019, the last year the country festival was held, there was no livestream at all, and prior to that, Yahoo Music had rights to stream some but not nearly all of the lineup over a period of several years.

Breland, Reyna Roberts and Hailey Whitters are serving as YouTube channel hosts for the three days of coverage.

Watch the shows via the YouTube viewer window. above. The full livestream lineup:

Friday, April 29

3:30 PM – Welcome

3:35 PM – Charley Crockett

4:20 PM – Ingrid Andress

5:00 PM – Ryan Hurd

5:35PM – Neal McCoy

6:20 PM – The Marcus King Band

7:00 PM – Jordan Davis

7:45 PM – Midland

8:35 PM – Tanya Tucker

9:25 PM – Maren Morris

10:20 PM – Thomas Rhett

11:55 PM – Breland

Saturday, April 30

3:30 PM – Welcome

3:35 PM – Reyna Roberts

4:05 PM – Zach Bryan

4:55 PM – Travis Denning

5:25 PM – Hardy

6:05 PM – Colter Wall

6:50 PM – Mitchell Tenpenny

7:30 PM – Margo Price

8:15 PM – Lee Brice

9:10 PM – Brothers Osborne

10:05 PM – Carrie Underwood

11:35 PM – Orville Peck

Sunday, May 1

3:30 PM – Welcome

3:35 PM – Lainey Wilson

4:05 PM – Hailey Whitters

4:40 PM – Lindsay Ell

5:25 PM – Yola

6:10 PM – The Mavericks

6:55 PM – Cody Johnson

7:45 PM – Smokey Robinson

8:45 PM – The Black Crowes

9:45 PM – Luke Combs

11:15 PM – Diplo