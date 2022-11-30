Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year

Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year.

Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year.

Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including in out-of-home billboards and posters in multiple cities inviting fans to find the top-streamed artist in a word search. Over the next week, Spotify also will roll out an Easter egg for Bad Bunny on the platform: When users like or tap the heart on one of his tracks, it will transform from Spotify’s classic green heart to Bad Bunny’s iconic red heart.

Taylor Swift was Spotify’s second most-streamed artist overall (and most-streamed female artist of the year), a repeat from 2021. Her album “Midnights” notched the No. 4 spot on U.S. most-streamed albums, an impressive feat given that it dropped less than six weeks ago on Oct. 21. In addition, Swift is Spotify’s most-viral artist of the year, meaning her music is the most frequently shared from Spotify to social platforms.

Drake, The Weeknd and BTS rounded out the top five most-streamed artists globally on Spotify for 2022.

Spotify’s most-streamed song of 2022 was Harry Styles’ hit “As It Was” with more than 1.6 billion streams globally this year. In the second and third spots respectively are “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals and, for the second year running, “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” by the Kid Laroi. The fourth and fifth spots both come from Bad Bunny with “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó.” (See more rankings from Spotify Wrapped 2022 below.)

On the podcast front, Spotify’s most popular show of 2022 was, as it was last year, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which is available exclusively on the audio platform (read more about Spotify’s top podcasts of the year).

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30, eligible Spotify users can access their personalized 2022 Wrapped experience exclusively in the mobile app (for both iOS and Android) on the Wrapped hub. More info is available at spotify.com/wrapped.

This year’s Wrapped reprises fan-favorite features, including showing users their top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened. Spotify has introduced new elements for 2022, which include:

Your Listening Personality: Spotify created 16 different “Listening Personality” types, and Wrapped will show users which personality they are matched with based on their 2022 listening trends.

Expanded Your Artist Messages: In 2021, Wrapped featured thank-you messages from about 100 artists. This year, Spotify has expanded that to include messages from more than 40,000 artists, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Pusha T, Shania Twain and Måneskin. With the Your Artist Messages, eligible fans will get a personalized video feed with thank-you messages from some of their top artists in 2022, with each video followed up by their most-listened song from that artist this year.

Audio Day: an interactive story that gives you a look at how your music tastes evolve throughout the day.

Artist merch and concerts: In addition to personalized and editorial playlists, Spotify's Wrapped hub also will feature merchandise from your top artists, along with listings of upcoming live events.

More sharing options: Fans this year can share their Wrapped cards on WhatsApp and Line, as well as unlock a personalized Snapchat lens that reflects their Listening Personality and access special Wrapped-themed apparel for Bitmoji. Spotify also is launching custom Wrapped-themed GIFs across all Giphy partners.

Roblox partnership: In the online game platform, the Spotify Island mainland will get a Wrapped takeover with quests, games, virtual merch and photo booths with artists including Bizarrap, Black Sherif, CRO, Doechii, Eslabon Armado, Miranda Lambert, NIKI, Stray Kids, SUNMI and Tove Lo.

In addition, Spotify launched its Wrapped creator experience for artists and podcasters, providing individualized Wrapped microsites that let creators explore how fans listened to their content this year.

Spotify 2022 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” by the Kid Laroi “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo “=” (Equals), Ed Sheeran “Planet Her,” Doja Cat

Most Viral Artists Globally

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny BTS Lana Del Rey

Most Shared Lyrics Globally

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Heather” by Conan Gray “I Love You So” by The Walters “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

Spotify 2022 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

Drake Taylor Swift Bad Bunny Kanye West The Weeknd

U.S. Most-Streamed Songs

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone “First Class” by Jack Harlow

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums