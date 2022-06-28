SpoteemGoteem Arrested After Attempting to Flee From Police on Jet Ski

Rapper SpoteemGoteem was caught in an unconventional face-off with Miami police over the weekend after he reportedly attempted to flee from officers on a jet ski.

He was arrested and taken to Miami-Dade jail after police caught up to him in the pursuit.

According to NBC Miami, officers tried to pull SpotemGottem over as he was speeding on a jet ski near the Miami Marine Stadium. Instead of pulling over, the Jacksonville rapper kept going until police eventually caught up to him. He was accused of recklessly swerving through boats and swimmers in the area and given a series of charges including reckless operation of a boat and eluding law enforcement.

Footage of SpotemGottem getting arrested after he allegedly ran from police on a jetski.👀 pic.twitter.com/HJ6NIcJUxo — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) June 27, 2022

SpotemGottem was already out on bond for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault for a July 2021 altercation. He was arrested in a hotel room just a week before he was scheduled to play the Rolling Loud Festival.

In addition to that, he was arrested last June for pointing a gun at a hotel employee over a parking fee. He was also caught in a drive-by shooting in September of 2021, resulting in him being shot in both legs. The incident stemmed from a road rage argument in which another vehicle pulled up to the rapper and shot into his car 22 times.

SpotemGottem is best known for his 2020 hit single “Beat Box,” which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The song was acclaimed and remixed by many artists including DaBaby, Latto, Polo G, Lil Yachty and NLE Choppa.

SpotemGottem was set to appear in Miami-Dade County court on June 27 after spending the night in jail.