South by Southwest Unveils Third Round of Showcase Artists: Wet Leg, Cassandra Jenkins, Sloppy Jane, More

The full list appears below, but highlights include Cassandra Jenkins (New York), Coogie (South Korea), Ian Sweet (Los Angeles), Kosha Dillz (New York), La Doña (San Francisco), Moonchild Sanelly (South Africa), Pom Pom Squad (New York), Sloppy Jane (Los Angeles), Wet Leg (England), Wolf Eyes (Detroit) and dozens more.

According to the announcement, SXSW continues to plan for a hybrid event (in-person with online viewing and participation options). The festival has updated its Covid-19 guidelines and will continue to coordinate with both the City of Austin and Austin Public Health — more details on SXSW’s Covid protocols are available on the SXSW website.

All SXSW Music registrants receive primary access to Music and Convergence Conference programming, including Keynotes and Featured Speakers, Music Festival showcases, the Comedy Festival, exhibitions, networking Meet Ups, the Flatstock Poster Show, Registrant Lounge, the SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake concerts, and the closing BBQ & softball tournament. Secondary access is available for most Interactive and Film events. They will also receive access to all SXSW Online programming and networking.

The online SXSW Schedule provides a complete rundown of 2022 programming, broken down by time and event category: https://schedule.sxsw.com/.

Artists invited to perform include: