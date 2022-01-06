Sony Music Publishing Chief Jon Platt To Keynote Music Biz 2022

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) has announced that Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt will participate in a keynote conversation during the organization’s upcoming Music Biz 2022 conference, to be held May 9 – 12, 2022 at the JW Marriott Nashville.

Named head of SMP in 2018 after many successful years at EMI and three as CEO of Warner Chappell publishing, over the course of his 25-year career Platt has worked closely with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Drake, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and many others, and has played no small role in elevating how R&B and hip-hop artists are recognized and compensated as songwriters.



He also does not shy away from making strong statements. In an op-ed in Variety in 2020, he wrote: “Music companies have rushed to pledge solidarity with the Black community since the atrocity committed against George Floyd. But I often remind my team of a fact that might seem odd for a music man to point out: ‘People see better than they hear.’ Timely action must follow the industry’s lyrics. Otherwise, words are ultimately empty.

“We must create a platform that provides each and every colleague the encouragement for true self-expression. For people of color, this means the comfort to connect, mourn and heal in authentic ways that might be unfamiliar to, or uncomfortable for, some colleagues. But I encourage you to lean into that discomfort.”

Of Platt’s forthcoming keynote, Music Biz President Portia Sabin said: “Of the many seismic shifts our industry has seen in the last two years, one thing that stands out is the rising profile of the publishing sector, particularly with regard to the streaming economy. Through his tireless work supporting both legendary and new songwriters, Jon is perfectly positioned to discuss these changes, and I’m honored to chat with him about this and more at our May event.”

Music Biz 2022 is scheduled to take place from May 9 – 12, 2022 at the JW Marriott Nashville — it will hopefully be the first in-person Music Biz event since January 2020. Visit musicbiz2022.com for the preliminary conference agenda, event registration & lodging information, COVID-19 protocols, and more.