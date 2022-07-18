Music Industry Moves: Sony Music Publishing U.K. Signs Danger Mouse; Rich Costey Joins TaP Management Roster

Sony Music Publishing U.K. has signed Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse, to a worldwide publishing agreement. The musician, producer and composer is known for his long list of diverse projects which include Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 smash hit “Crazy” and his respective album, “St. Elsewhere.” Burton is also a part of the indie duo Broken Bells.

As a producer, Burton has worked alongside powerhouse artists like Beck, Gorillaz, the Black Keys, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, Norah Jones and Adele.

Said Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO: “Danger Mouse is not only a brilliant songwriter, but a true innovator who pushes creative boundaries and challenges listeners to think outside the box. We look forward to working alongside Brian and his team in this new phase of his career.”

+ TaP Music has signed producer and mixer Rich Costey for management under the guidance of TaP’s René Symonds.

Over the course of his two-decade career, Costey has worked with the Foo Fighters, Charli XCX, the Killers, Haim, Keith Urban, My Chemical Romance, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg and more.

“Year after year, Rich has attached himself to incredible projects across the musical spectrum in pop, alternative, hip hop, everything,” said Symonds. “He has worked on some of my all-time favorite albums. While he’s been attached to huge luminaries, I love that he’s always looking out for the next exciting artist to come through the door. It is going to be a fun journey together.”

Costey joins a TaP Music roster that also includes such artists as Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Noah Cyrus, CL, Dermot Kennedy and Caroline Polachek.

Added Costey: “I am thrilled to become a part of the fantastic roster at TaP. Rene brings both vision and grit to his work, and is tireless in pursuing goals. He, along with Ben, Ed, and the whole team, have an innate ability to comfortably ride the nexus between artist creativity and long-term careers. I feel lucky to be here.”