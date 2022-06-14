Music Industry Moves: Sony Music, Tainy’s Neon16 and Tommy Mottola to Launch 22 Publishing Company

Sony Music Publishing Latin has entered a global partnership with Tainy and Lex Borrero’s Neon 16, alongside veteran music executive Tommy Mottola, to launch its new publishing company called 22 Publishing.

The new agreement will work to create opportunities for the company’s roster across music, film, and television. 22 Publishing’s team of songwriters and producers include Albert Hype (“Telepatia” by Kali Uchis, Shakira’s “Te Felicito”), Jota Rosa (Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” “Baila Conmigo” by Selena Gomez), Gaby Morales (Dalex’s “Hola” and Yandel’s “Deja Vu”), Ivanni Rodriguez (J Balvin and Tainy’s “Un Dia” and “Agua”), as well as emerging talent such as Rozo, Jodosky and Dylan Fuentes. The partnership also sees Mottola back in business with Sony Music, where he was chairman and CEO between 1988 and 2003.

“Our goal is to create a platform for producers and songwriters to build their brand and their business to go beyond the music. 22 will go beyond servicing their music and catalog, providing our writers with an opportunity to develop their limitless potential,” Borrero said.

+ Pop singer-songwriter Hailey Haus has inked a deal with producer Gregg Wattenberg’s Arcade Records in a joint venture with Elektra Records.

On the heels of the new deal, Haus has also unveiled her debut single for the label, “Flavor of the Month.” She added, “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to partner with Arcade x Elektra to make this lifelong dream a reality. They have made me feel supported and a part of the family. I am so optimistic about our future ahead!”

+ Anderson .Paak has tapped industry veteran Krystal Miles to take the reins of his newly founded label Apeshit, operating as general manager. Miles has been a longstanding partner of .Paak’s, serving on his day-to-day management team.

In her new role, Miles will handle business development for the label as well as operations of both music and management initiatives. Apeshit inked a deal with Universal Music Group in November of 2021 and quickly announced the jazz duo of Domi and JD Beck as their first signees.

On appointing Miles in her new role, Paak said: “Krystal has been my ride or die for years now. When they see me they see her and I’m so proud to see her grow into the management role. This is just the beginning of her incredible journey and I’m honored to be a part of part of it.”

+ Domino Records has launched a new electronic/dance imprint called Smugglers Way with French house music figures Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon.

The duo also has a new joint EP, “Step By Step,” coming out in late June that includes a collaboration with Panda Bear. This will be Falcon’s first original music release in nearly 20 years. Domino Records is also re-issuing Braxe’s 2005 French house compilation, “The Upper Cuts” later this year complete with new and unreleased material.

+ Songclip has entered a multi-year global strategic partnership with Universal Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group. They will integrate music from UMG and UMPG’s global artist and songwriter roster “as a feature” in consumer applications and across global social platforms, managing and facilitating search, catalog and compliance, licensing, royalty payments and reporting. Songclip’s technology suite will ensure that all music is properly accounted for and licensed.

“Our ongoing, elevated relationship with Songclip allows us to extend our reach in the digital ecosystem, with proper management and monetization for the IP of our artists’ music,” said Michael Nash, executive VP, digital strategy, UMG.

+ Them Records is Asanni Armon and Sergio Rivera’s newly launched record label that’s focused on giving opportunities in music for Black trans artists. According to the announcement, Them Records is dedicated to identifying and developing Black trans artists across genres to provide them with the skills needed to have a sustainable creative career. Including Armon and Rivera, the label has signed six artists so far: Demi Vee, Rapture and the Holy, Underground, and Sunchild.

+ BRIC, the organization best known for presenting the Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park, has announced Wes Jackson as their newly appointed president of the organization, effective July 18. Jackson began his career producing concerts for Nas, the Roots, the Dave Matthews Band, the Fugees, and A Tribe Called Quest. His first venture, Seven Heads Entertainment, helped launch the careers of Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), Talib Kweli, El-P (Run the Jewels), Common, and others. Jackson would later found and lead the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival, an annual event that ran for 15 years with the goal of honoring hip-hop culture and the borough of Brooklyn.

“Wes Jackson is a thinker and doer. His approach to leadership, entrepreneurism, art and culture, public service, creativity, relentlessness, academia, integrity, and curiosity plus his love for Brooklyn inspire us. Leading BRIC into its bright and evolving future while embracing transformation, growth, and innovation will be an extension of his life’s work,” said Michael Liburd, BRIC board chair.

+ Epic Records has promoted Dylan Brewer to vice president of marketing and experiential, as announced by executive VP and head of marketing, David Bell. Brewer will be based in Epic’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Brewer joined Epic in 2018 as director of marketing where he spearheaded marketing strategy for Ozzy Osbourne, Madison Beer, Bakar, BEAM, AG Club, Headie One, J Hus, and many others. he began his career at Google, where he worked on music initiatives with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, the 1975, and the Kooks. He went on to digital marketing at Def Jam, leading campaigns for Justin Bieber, Pusha T, and more.

Bell said, “Dylan is a world-class marketing executive with unparalleled vision for innovation and creativity. He continually pushes the envelope on each project ensuring campaigns are tailor fit for the artist and their fans. Having worked with Dylan from the start of his career, it’s an honor to announce this much-deserved promotion.”