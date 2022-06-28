Sony Launches Music-Scholarship Program For 2022-2023 Academic Year

Sony Music Group has announced its Sony Music Group Global Scholars Program, a new initiative designed to provide scholarships for students around the world enrolled in music and music business-related fields of study at accredited colleges and universities.

According to the announcement, the company’s goal is to help lessen the financial burden for up to 50 students from diverse backgrounds. Students will receive annual financial support for the period of the degree program or upon completion, whichever is sooner, depending on financial need and region.

The Sony Music Group Global Scholars Program will provide a wide range of enrichment programs for accepted students—including advanced instruction and support for university assignments as well as structured events and webinars to connect students with SMG and industry experts—to cultivate future music industry professionals.

In countries where college and university is publicly funded or subsidized, student applicants are eligible to apply for funding to assist with mandatory university costs such as such as for books, equipment, university service costs and more. The program’s funding has been provided by Sony Music Group’s Global Social Justice Fund.

Launching today with online applications, eligible candidates include those planning to enroll full-time in an accredited college or university degree in music or music business-related fields during the 2022-2023 academic year. Additional information can be found here: www.iie.org/sonymusic.

“We look forward to awarding these scholarships to an incredible group of recipients that have excelled academically and exude a passion for music,” said Towalame Austin, Executive Vice President, Philanthropy and Social Impact, Sony Music Group. “Through the power of education, this signature program will provide opportunities for the music industry’s next generation of global leaders to bring diverse perspectives to corporations, artists, songwriters and composers.”

The program is a partnership between Sony Music Group and The Institute of International Education (IIE). This global not-for-profit will administer the international application portal and provide a wide range of management and evaluation services.

“We are honored to be working with Sony Music Group on this incredible new scholarship program – the only one of its kind in the world to focus on creating access to education and careers in music. We look forward to collaborating with SMG to build a diverse, global cohort full of talented young people in the industry and applaud Sony for its landmark investment in creating a more diverse, equitable future,” shared IIE’s Senior Vice President Jonah Kokodyniak.