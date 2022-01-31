Sony Music Publishing Launches Songwriter Assistance Wellness Program

Sony Music Publishing has announced Songwriter Assistance, a new program that will provide its global roster of songwriters and composers with access to free, confidential counseling services and wellness resources.



According to the announcement, starting February 1, Songwriter Assistance will offer 24/7 counseling support via global hotlines, as well as ongoing counseling services for emotional health matters such as stress, anxiety, depression, and family/relationship challenges.

SMP songwriters will also have unlimited access to customized resources for tackling daily responsibilities such as researching childcare and eldercare options, navigating life transitions, co-parenting, budgeting for major life events, and more.



In a letter to songwriters and composers announcing the program, Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO, Sony Music Publishing said, “We are committed to providing you with services that matter. The importance of wellness cannot be overstated, and with Songwriter Assistance, we look forward to offering a whole new level of care and support.”



Amy Cranford, SMP senior VP of publishing administration, said, “We are passionate about taking care of Sony Music Publishing’s songwriters and composers and providing them with the best level of support. As we continue to expand our services with Songwriters Forward, we are proud to implement SMP’s Songwriter Assistance initiative.”

The program expands upon SMP’s Songwriter Forward Legacy Unrecouped Balance Program, established last year to create new earnings opportunities for legacy songwriters. It is also a continuation of the company’s efforts to break the stigma around mental health and wellness with its “Soundtrack of Mental Health” program, launched alongside Silence the Shame last year.



Sony Music Publishing songwriters and composers can access and learn more about Songwriter Assistance by visiting SMP’s website and by emailing SMPSongwriters@CCAinc.com.