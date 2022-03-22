Sony Music Group Launches Regional Headquarters in Singapore

Sony Music Group (SMG) Wednesday announced the opening of its new headquarters for Southeast Asia, based in Singapore.

The flagship office will be home to SMG companies including Sony Music Entertainment (SME), Sony Music Publishing (SMP) and artist and label services company The Orchard. It will also serve as the new base for Sony Interactive Entertainment, creators of PlayStation.

An opening ceremony saw the attendance of Singapore’s Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Minister of Culture, Community and Youth, Alvin Tan, and Lim Tse Yong, VP of the Singapore Economic Development Board. Among the talent present were local Singapore stars Sezairi, Linying and Benjamin Kheng.

SME said that the office opening increases its investment and cements its long-term commitment to the Southeast Asia region. It will include specialists in pan-regional marketing, data analytics, human resources, finance, digital innovation, business development, A&R, and publicity, focused on Singapore and the Southeast Asia region.

Shridhar Subramaniam Sony Music Group

“Our new Southeast Asia headquarters will enable us to work more closely with our sister companies, blending innovation with entertainment to create even more benefits and opportunities for artists across the region,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, SME’s president, corporate strategy and market development, Asia and Middle East.

Sony Music Group is home to some of the most well-known artists and songwriters in Southeast Asia, including, Eric Chou, Tabitha Nauser, Gary Valenciano, Zee Avi, Dandy Hendstyo, Rhosy, Jason Chan, A-Teez, Ben&Ben and Fatin.

“The music scene in Asia is thriving,” said Priya Dewan VP, international marketing, Asia Pacific and MD, Southeast Asia and Korea at The Orchard. “We always want to ensure that our labels and partners have access to the information, opportunities, platforms and services they need to grow their audiences in markets globally.”