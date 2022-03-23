Sony Music and GLAAD Unveil Partnership to Spotlight LGBTQ Music, Artists and Songwriters

Sony Music Group and GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, have announced a new partnership to advance LGBTQ representation in music and amplify LGBTQ voices in the industry.

According to the announcement, the partnership includes several initiatives to advance LGBTQ advocacy and inclusion at Sony Music Group and within the broader music industry:

Consultation and Education for Sony Music Group from the GLAAD Media Institute

Subject matter experts from the GLAAD Media Institute will provide LGBTQ-focused education sessions to Sony Music Group employees and leadership to help build greater awareness and competency around LGBTQ people and issues.

The GLAAD Media Institute will also work with Sony Music Group throughout the year to consult on its campaigns and programs that seek to highlight contemporary LGBTQ issues and/or people.

Sony Music Group Support for The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Sony Music Group is an Official Sponsor of the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, April 2, 2022 and New York City, NY on Friday, May 6, 2022. The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

Sony Music Group artists and songwriters are nominated for the Outstanding Music Artist award: Brockhampton, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine (RCA Records/Question Everything), Kaytranada, Intimidated (RCA Records), Lil Nas X, Montero (Columbia Records, Sony Music Publishing) and Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams (Sony Music Publishing).

Launch of the “Icons” Interview Series

This year, GLAAD and Sony Music Group will launch a three-part interview series called “Icons” that will bring together LGBTQ musicians, songwriters, and producers across generations for discussions about the history of LGBTQ inclusion in music, where we are today, and the future of the industry.

“Over the past several years, many LGBTQ artists have made major strides within the music industry, but there is still significant room to improve LGBTQ inclusion, representation, and awareness at all levels,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Sony Music Group continues to be an incredible leader for diversity, equity, and inclusion in music, and we’re grateful to partner with them to both amplify diverse LGBTQ voices and establish greater pathways to grow LGBTQ inclusion within the industry at large.”

“We believe in building an industry that is as diverse as the stories our artists and songwriters tell through their music every day,” said Tiffany R. Warren, Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Sony Music Group. “This partnership will help provide us with the tools to strengthen our commitment to breaking barriers, shaping culture, championing acceptance, and amplifying the voices of the LGBTQ community inside and outside of our walls.