Snoop Dogg, Sade, Blondie, Gloria Estefan, R.E.M. Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its slate of nominees to be voted upon for induction at its 54th Annual Induction & Awards Gala on June 15, 2023, in New York City: a complete list of nominees and the songs for which they are best known appears below, but it includes such legendary artists as Snoop Dogg, Patti Smith, R.E.M., Sade, Gloria Estefan, ELO frontman Jeff Lynne, Bryan Adams, Steve Winwood, the Broadway team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and many more.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song.

Earlier this year, the ceremony — which is one of the most unique and star-studded in the music industry — returned after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), the Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo (the Neptunes), Rick Nowels, and William “Mickey” Stevenson were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Songwriter Paul Williams received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award, Universal Music Publishing Chairman-CEO Jody Gerson received the Abe Olman Publisher Award, and rapper Lil Nas X received the Hal David Starlight Award — the first rapper to receive that honor since Drake.

Eligible voting members will have until 12 PM EST / 3 AM PST on December 28, 2022 to turn in ballots with their choices of three nominees from a songwriter and three from a performing songwriter category.

Representational bios, song lists and photos of the 2023 nominees can be found on the songhall.org website.

The full list of nominees are (whose photo IDs appear after the list) are:

Non-Performing Songwriters

Lynn Ahrens / Stephen Flaherty – * Journey To The Past (Anastasia) * Once Upon A December (Anastasia) * At The Beginning * Wheels Of A Dream (Ragtime) * Make Them Hear You (Ragtime)

Glen Ballard – * Man In The Mirror * You Oughta Know * Hold On * The Voice Within * The Space Between

Dean Dillon – * Tennessee Whiskey * Ocean Front Property * Here For A Good Time * The Chair * I’m Alive

Franne Golde – * Nightshift * Dreaming Of You * Don’t Look Any Further * Don’t You Want Me * Stickwitu

Bobby Hart / Tommy Boyce (d) – * Last Train To Clarksville * (I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone * Come A Little Bit Closer * (Theme From) The Monkees * I Wonder What She’s Doing Tonight

Sandy Linzer / Denny Randell – * Working My Way Back To You * Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got) * Lover’s Concerto * Native New Yorker * Opus 17 (Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me)

Roger Nichols – * We’ve Only Just Begun * Rainy Days And Mondays * I Won’t Last A Day Without You * Out In The Country * Times Of Your Life

Dan Penn / Spooner Oldham – * I’m Your Puppet * It Tears Me Up * Cry Like A Baby * Sweet Inspiration * A Woman Left Lonely

Dean Pitchford – * Footloose * Fame * Holding Out For A Hero * All The Man That I Need * Let’s Hear It For The Boy

Teddy Riley – * Make It Last Forever * I Want Her * Just Got Paid * I Like * My Prerogative

Liz Rose – * You Belong With Me * Crazy Girl * Girl Crush * All Too Well * White Horse

Tom Snow – * He’s So Shy * Let’s Hear It For The Boy * Dreaming Of You * Don’t Know Much * After All

Performing Songwriters

Bryan Adams – * (Everything I Do) I Do It For You * Heaven * All For Love * Have You Ever Really Loved A Women? * Summer OF ‘69

Clem Burke / Debbie Harry / Chris Stein (p/k/a Blondie) – * Call Me * Heart of Glass * Rapture * One Way Or Another * Sunday Girl

Calvin Broadus Jr. (p/k/a Snoop Dogg) – * Drop It Like It’s Hot * Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang * Young, Wild & Free * Gin & Juice * Next Episode

Tom Johnston / Michael McDonald / Patrick Simmons (p/k/a The Doobie Brothers) – * Listen To The Music * Long Train Running * What A Fool Believes * China Grove * Black Water

Gloria Estefan – * Anything For You * Don’t Wanna Lose You * Words Get In The Way * Rhythm Is Gonna Get You * Let’s Get Loud

Vince Gill – * Go Rest High On That Mountain * When I Call Your Name * I Still Believe In You * Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away * Whenever You Come Around

Ann Wilson / Nancy Wilson (p/k/a Heart) – * Barracuda * Crazy On You * Dog And Butterfly * Straight On * Even It Up

Jeff Lynne (ELO – Electric Light Orchestra) – * Mr. Blue Sky * Don’t Bring Me Down * Evil Woman * Livin’ Thing * Telephone Line

Bill Berry / Peter Buck / Mike Mills / Michael Stipe (p/k/a REM) – * Losing My Religion * Everybody Hurts * It’s the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) * Radio Free Europe * The One I Love

Sade Adu (p/k/a Sade) – * Smooth Operator * No Ordinary Love * The Sweetest Taboo * By Your Side * Is It A Crime

Patti Smith – * Because the Night * Redondo Beach * Dancing Barefoot * Frederick * People Have Power

Steve Winwood – * Higher Love * Gimme Some Lovin’ * I’m A Man * Valerie * Roll With It

(top row) Clem Burke / Debbie Harry / Chris Stein (p/k/a Blondie), Calvin Broadus Jr. (p/k/a Snoop Dogg), Bryan Adams, Jeff Lynne, Gloria Estefan, Bill Berry / Peter Buck / Mike Mills / Michael Stipe (p/k/a REM)

(second row) Denny Randell / Sandy Linzer, Tom Johnston / Michael McDonald / Patrick Simmons (p/k/a The Doobie Brothers), Ann Wilson / Nancy Wilson (p/k/a Heart), Vince Gill, Teddy Riley

(third row) Dean Dillon, Franne Golde, Steve Winwood, Tom Snow, Sade Adu (p/k/a Sade), Lynn Ahrens / Stephen Flaherty, Glen Ballard

(bottom row) Patti Smith, Dan Penn / Spooner Oldham, Liz Rose, Roger Nichols, Dean Pitchford, Bobby Hart / Tommy Boyce