The Smile, Featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, Drop Debut Single

The Smile, a new group with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have released their debut single, “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” The song was produced by longtime Radiohead associate Nigel Godrich and was first aired during the group’s secret show as part of last year’s Glastonbury event, Live at Worthy Farm.

The Smile will play three consecutive live shows within a 24-hour period at Magazine London on the 29 and 30 January. Performing to a seated audience in the round, the three shows will also be broadcast in real time via livestream.

According to the announcement, the performances will bring together a live show, a livestream and a cinematic film, captured by director, Paul Dugdale (The Rolling Stones, Adele, Paul McCartney) and produced by Driift.

The show times are as follows:

BROADCAST #1: London – 8pm Sat. / New York – 3pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 12pm Sat. / Sydney – 7am Sun. / Tokyo – 5am Sun.

BROADCAST #2: London – 1am Sun. / New York – 8pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 5pm Sat. / Sydney – 12pm Sun. / Tokyo – 10am Sun.

BROADCAST #3: London – 11am Sun. / New York – 6am Sun. / Los Angeles – 3am Sun. / Sydney – 10pm Sun. / Tokyo – 8pm Sun.

All three broadcasts will also be available to ticketholders as unlimited on-demand replays for 48 hours from 2pm GMT Sunday 30 January. Sign up for pre-sale tickets by joining the mailing list at: http://www.thesmiletheband.com