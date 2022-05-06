$kinny Drops Swizz Beatz-Helmed ‘Have a Nice Trip’ on Universal Arabic Music Label

Los Angeles-based Saudi-Arabian/American singer-rapper-producer $kinny has released his new album, “Have a Nice Trip,” which was executive produced by Swizz Beatz, on Universal Arabic Music.

The album features his new single “Salam” with Swizz Beatz and French Montana, the video for which also dropped today (pictured above at the video shoot, L-R, are Swizz, UAM CEO Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, $kinny and Montana).

$kinny grew up in Los Angeles as the child of an American mom and Saudi-Arabian dad, and his music is germane to both cultures. Swizz Beatz has been spending a lot of time in the Middle East in recent years, and the match was easy.

“It’s crazy, Swizz and I made ‘Salam’ the day we met,” $kinny tells Variety. “He posted a video on Instagram riding around listening to one of my songs and tagged me. We exchanged a few messages and he was like ‘You in LA? I’m at the studio.’ So I pulled up and we just vibed out for hours. We played each other records, talked about life, just real organic shit. Later that night, he played me a beat he had and he started singing the hook just like that, and the rest is history.”

“‘Salam’ to me is just an embodiment of who I am as an artist, blending my two cultures and bringing eastern and western culture together through music,” he continues. “That’s what this album is about, putting my twist on things and bringing a fresh perspective to the Hip-Hop game. I mean we got Swizz Beatz speaking Arabic on there.”

$kinny first began releasing music in 2015 and his “Late Night Blvd.” EP two years later featured Freddie Gibbs and Ice T. But his “Thank You for Nothing” album established him, topping Apple Music’s Middle East charts; he followed with production work on Belly’s “See You Next Wednesday.”

Swizz tells Variety, “I first heard about $kinny from a friend in Saudi Arabia, and then I found him on Instagram. Being the executive producer of ‘Have a Nice Trip’ was easy because $kinny is super talented. He’s not just an artist, he writes and produces which made the process even better!! My favorite part of making ‘Salam’ was the energy the record has. I know it will give off!!”

Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, Weeknd manager and founder-CEO of Universal Arabic Music, says, “$kinny mixes Arabic and hip-hop cultures in a very authentic and organic way. That is exactly what we’re building at UAM. We are excited for his next single with hip-hop icons Swizz Beatz and French Montana that embody our mission. I always love to work with true artists who are also incredible writers.

“UAM just turned one!,” he adds. “We are about to announce big collaborations merging Arab and major global artists to create the new sound that we are developing. Also we want to incorporate global brands and partnerships with the Arabic culture.”