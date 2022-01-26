‘American Idol’ Creator Simon Fuller Unveils First Group Formed on TikTok, The Future X

“American Idol” creator Simon Fuller has unveiled “the first group ever to be born on TikTok.”

The Future X is made up of three singers and four dancers, each discovered on the social media platform. All seven members — Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood plus dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas — auditioned last fall by posting a video of themselves on TikTok using the hashtag #NextInMusic. From the more than 300 million views generated from the hashtag, Fuller was able to cull an impressive shortlist from which the final seven group members were chosen. The entire process can be viewed online at the group’s hub on TikTok here and following @thefuturexofficial.

The group members are now living together in Malibu, where they are currently recording new music ahead of the Future X’s first live performances, beginning in March 2022. The trek will include dates with the Fuller-managed act Now United, including shows in Brazil.

Fuller, who created the “Idol” format and served as executive producer of “So You Think You Could Dance,” said that TikTok was the perfect platform from which to discover new talent.

“The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: authenticity, confidence, empowerment and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers,” said Fuller, who rose to fame managing The Spice Girls and Annie Lennox in his native U.K.

In addition, The Future X will team up with beauty company e.l.f. Cosmetics to find aspiring makeup artists who will work with the group. Via the #elfitup TikTok Hashtag Challenge, which run today (Jan. 26), through Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 11:59pm PST, TikTok artists can compete by “showing off their most awe-inspiring makeup looks.”

Said Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of music: “Simon and his team are always at the forefront of music and cultural trends, and we’re delighted they’ve worked with TikTok to find exciting new talent in this way. TikTok is where new music creators and artists are finding their voice, sharing their creativity and inspiring others to do the same – so it feels right that The Future X has come together from emerging TikTok talent. We can’t wait to see what the group achieves and are excited for the community to be sharing in their journey, and of course their music, through their presence on TikTok.”

Pictured (from left): Luke Brown, Drew Venegas, Tray Taylor, Angie Green, Sasha Marie, Maci Wood, Jayna Hughes