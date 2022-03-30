Silk Sonic to Open Grammy Awards

Silk Sonic, the gloriously retro duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, will open the 64 th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, the Recording Academy announced on Wednesday.

The duo will open the show with a performance on the Grammy Awards telecast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The group, which is currently in the midst of a popular residency in the city, is up for four Grammy awards: Record and Song of the Year (for “Leave The Door Open”), Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song (also for “Leave The Door Open”). The group’s debut album, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” will be eligible for Grammy album awards next year.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Variety wrote of the group’s instant-retro ’70s sound: “Even though both Mars and .Paak were born a decade after this music was dominating FM radio, it’s clearly in their blood…

Wisely, at just a half hour in length, the album doesn’t outstay its welcome, and the vibe carries through from end to end — and once it’s over there’s no way you’re not playing it again. Whether you want to rock the boat or rock your baby, ride the love train or the love roller coaster, or boogie with love Jones or me and Mrs. Jones, “An Evening With Silk Sonic” will take you there.”

The group recently released three separate versions of the album on vinyl. The online set is available in the Silk Sonic webstore with a velvety sleeve and additional track, “Love’s Train.” The in-store version can be purchased with an exclusive translucent yellow version at Walmart or an alternate cover version at Target.