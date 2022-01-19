Silk Sonic Announce Las Vegas Residency Starting Next Month

As the omicron variant continues to delay the return to normal, Las Vegas is becoming a half-step along the way back to live entertainment — and a day after the Grammy Awards announced their move to Vegas for 2022, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic are the latest act to unveil a residency in the city.

The duo announce in the wee hours of Wednesday that they will launch a residency beginning on Feb. 25 at Dolby Live as part of “An Evening With Silk Sonic” — and look at that, the run concludes the night before the Grammys, which makes it seem likely the group will at the very least attend the show, where they’re up for Record of the Year and Best R&B Performance.

The run — which is the group’s first set of full live performances — currently includes 13 dates at the 5,200-seat theater at the Park MGM, with the Live Nation presale slated to kick off at 1 p.m. ET today (Jan. 19); general public on-sale begins at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. The shows are subject to the venue’s Covid-19 protocol, which requires masks and may require proof of full vaccination, proof of a negative Covid test or a rapid on-site test.

Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! ✨ ♣️♥️♠️♦️✨ https://t.co/UxR4HoJ6Ij pic.twitter.com/k0O5cESV4r — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 19, 2022

“It’s happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” Mars tweeted.

“THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!” .Paak added.

The initial dates for the run are: Feb. 25, 26, March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 31 and April 2.