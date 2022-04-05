Music Industry Moves: Shira Knishkowy Leaves Spotify for Another Management Company; Lauren Alaina Leaves Mercury Records

In a move that sounds like a “Who’s on first?” routine, Shira Knishkowy is joining Another Management Company, leaving Spotify after three years to join the company that oversees the careers of such artists as Kurt Vile, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Mary Timony, Snail Mail, Mdou Moctar and Horsegirl, as well as High on Fire, Protomartyr, Sheer Mag and others. Knishkowy’s artist-centric role at Spotify and previous multi-year stints at Matador Records, Partisan Records and Big Hassle Media make her a solid fit for her new role as artist manager and director of digital and creative strategy.

Another co-founder Rennie Jaffe says, “I have ultimate confidence that Shira will take the relationships, skill-sets and most importantly the instincts she’s developed over the past 10+ years as a leading music publicist to quickly emerge as a world class artist manager. Shira was always one of the strongest components of the most successful album campaigns I’ve managed, and I’m excited to now have her bring that strength to every campaign we manage.”

+ In what was considered a surprising move by much of the country music community, singer Lauren Alaina announced on social media that she is parting ways with Mercury Records, the label that she has recorded for since her second-place stint on “American Idol” as a teenager.

“I want to thank the staff at Mercury Records and UMG Nashville for everything they have done for me over the last 11 years,” Alaina wrote. “They have been my label home since the day I walked off the American Idol stage as a really young, wide-eyed, eager 16 year old kid. Now, at 27 years old, I look back and see just how much I have changed and grown into the woman I am now. I have made the tough decision to spread my wings and close a very important chapter of my life. There are more exciting things happening in my career right now than ever before, and I just can’t wait to see where it all leads. Much more to share soon.”

Far more than most top finishers on “Idol,” Alaina has remained in the limelight over the years. In February, she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, and Alaina is currently featured on the CBS reality series “Beyond The Edge.” As either lead or featured artist, the singer had four No. 1 country singles — “Road Less Traveled” (2017), “What Ifs” (2018), “One Beer” (2020) and “Thinking’ ‘Bout You” (2020). But her most recent single, 2021’s “Getting Over Him,” featuring Jon Pardi, peaked at No. 29 on Billboard’s country airplay chart.