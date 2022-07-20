Shania Twain Documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ Premieres on Netflix Next Week

Shania Twain’s “Not Just a Girl,” a new, career-spanning documentary produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley, will be available Tuesday, July 26 on Netflix.

According to the announcement, the doc “takes viewers from her humble beginnings in Timmins, Ontario, where she was raised poor and inspired by the story of Dolly Parton, through her initial record label signing in Nashville, and onto her career-defining moment meeting her future husband and rock producer Mutt Lange ahead of writing, recording and releasing her breakthrough album ‘The Woman in Me.’” It features studio session footage from throughout her career and brand new interviews with Twain at home, and discussing her forthcoming sixth album.

Among the guest voices in Not Just A Girl are Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne, and Orville Peck. “She was a trailblazer,” says Lionel Richie. “She reached through the stereo and made me feel safe when I was a young kid,” says Orville Peck.

In addition to the documentary, Twain will release a compilation album entitled “Not Just a Girl (The Highlights)” via Mercury Nashville/UMe, which includes a new bonus title track, alongside some of her biggest hits in order of appearance in the documentary. The tracklist appears below.

1 Not Just A Girl

2 You’re Still The One

3 Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

4 What Made You Say That – Single Version

5 (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

6 Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

7 Any Man Of Mine

8 You Win My Love

9 Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

10 I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life)

11 From This Moment On

12 Love Gets Me Every Time

13 That Don’t Impress Me Much

14 Forever And For Always (Red Version)

15 Honey, I’m Home

16 I’m Gonna Getcha Good! (Red Version)

17 Up! (Green Version)

18 Life’s About To Get Good

Twain will perform at this year’s Boots and Hearts festival (August 4-7) on the closing night of the festival with fellow Canadian female powerhouses Lindsay Ell and Robyn Ottolini.

will receive the ACM Poet’s Award, which is given to a Country Music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, August 24th in Nashville.