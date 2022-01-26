Sex Pistols Co-Founder Glen Matlock Signs Worldwide Solo Deal With Universal Music Group

Sex Pistols co-founder Glen Matlock has signed a worldwide solo deal with Universal Music Group (UMG).

Under the terms of the deal, Matlock, who has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will release a new album, described as “timely and politically pertinent” in 2022. UMG will also re-release a number of the bassist’s previous solo albums.

“I am over the moon to have now signed to Universal Music Group, who will be releasing my brand spanking new album, and I can’t wait to get cracking with the team,” Matlock said in a statement. “Watch this space.”

As a founding member of the Sex Pistols, Matlock is responsible for some of the world’s most iconic punk anthems including “Anarchy In The UK,” “God Save The Queen” and “Pretty Vacant.”

After leaving the group in 1977 he went on to form a band called Rich Kids with Midge Ure and has collaborated with artists including Iggy Pop, and Primal Scream. He has also played live with artists such as the reformed Faces, made up of Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart, among others.

Matlock has released a number of studio solo albums including “Good to Go,” which featured guitarist Earl Slick, who’s previously worked with David Bowie and John Lennon, and Stray Cats’ drummer Slim Jim Phantom.

The bassist was not a part of the recent legal battle that embroiled his former band-mates, John Lydon (best known as frontman Johnny Rotten), Steve Jones, the group’s guitarist, and drummer Paul Cook.

The trio were split over how to control the band’s licensing rights, with Lydon claiming a 1988 contract they had signed, which said licenses for the music could be granted by agreement from the majority of the band, was invalid.

Lydon lost the suit in August 2021.

Upcoming FX series “Pistol,” which inspired the suit, will show the band’s origins.