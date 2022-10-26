Selena Gomez Cancels ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance After Testing Positive for COVID

Selena Gomez will not be appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” tonight (Oct. 26), due to the singer contracting COVID.

Gomez uploaded a photo of herself lying on a couch on the morning of her scheduled appearance to her Instagram story and informed her fans of the cancellation. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight,” Gomez wrote. “I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok. A friendly reminder that covid is still out there.”

“Get updated on your boosters,” she added. “I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”

Gomez was set to appear beside Fallon to promote her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” which chronicles the singer’s health journey over the course of six years, including her struggles with lupus, depression and anxiety.

“Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing,” Gomez says in the trailer, which was unveiled on Oct. 10 to coincide with World Health Mental Day. “It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

“I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” said director and producer Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”) about the doc. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

Gomez has also confirmed that the doc will include new original music, namely the track “My Mind & Me,” which is set to be released on Nov. 3, to align with the Nov. 4 global premiere date of the film on Apple TV+.

Watch the full trailer below.