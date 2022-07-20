Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Bryson Tiller Have ‘Gotta Move On’ in Elaborate Teyana Taylor-Directed Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs has gone big as usual with the noir-ish video for “Gotta Move On,” the first single from his recently announced new label, Love Records, through Motown. Directed by videographer-choreographer Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor, the “Gotta Move On” video features Diddy and his single’s duet partner, R&B vocalist Bryson Tiller, and a substantial cast.

Supporting players in the new video — Combs’ first since the mid-2010s — include comedian-actor Tiffany Haddish, rapper-producer London on da Track, Instagram model Joie Chavis, actress Serayah, comedian Ken Starrrz and Diddy’s sons Quincy Brown, Justin and Christian “King” Combs.

“Gotta Move On” is scheduled to appear on Diddy’s new R&B album for Love/Motown – the label’s first project – to be released later this summer.

Filmed in downtown L.A., the video opens on a late-night streetscape lit by the glowing neon of a club (“Love,” per the new label). Here, Haddish plays a host/bouncer type welcoming Diddy, Tiller and their crew into the hot spot. Once inside, watching a cascade of revelers undulating to their new track, Tiller eyeballs one particular dancer and sings “She’s the woman I love, I guess I gotta move on.” Perhaps Tiller is unhappy that Diddy is making his moves on the same young woman. Then again, Diddy winds up in what looks like an angry conversation with her, a chat annoying enough for him to head hurriedly to the men’s room, yank a sink from its tiled walls and knock down a bathroom stall.

Frustration gone, Diddy goes into his rap, as he and Tiller set their sights on another dancer, and prepare to leave when the bartender stops them. Their tab hasn’t been paid, after “pouring mad bottles” and giving out “free hookah.” Diddy’s solution? “Give him $100,000,” he says, smiling into the camera and adjusting his sunglasses. Once outside the club, Diddy tells his real estate broker (who is up very late for a real estate broker) to “close” on a new house, when the latest object of his affection exits. As she walks away and down the dimly-lit street, the woman looks back at the rapper, and Diddy follows. And… all is well.

After announcing the Love deal through Motown on May 10 (with the legend “Dedicated to R&B music… with singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters”), Combs debuted “Gotta Move On” at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15.

That awards program, hosted and executive-produced by Diddy, featured a performance by the producer-rapper with surprise guest Jack Harlow, doing his “First Class,” along with the Diddy classic “Mo Money, Mo Problems.” The next public airing of “Gotta Move On” was at the 2022 BET Awards where Diddy was honored with the network’s Lifetime Achievement Award, an introduction by Jay Z, performances by friends-collaborators Busta Rhymes and Mary J Blige, and ending with Ye and Babyface presenting Diddy with the award.

Since that time, “Gotta Move On,” the single, has amassed 40 million global streams and 20 million-plus U.S. streams.