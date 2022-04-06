Scooter Braun’s SB Projects Partners With First Responders Children’s Foundation to Launch Scholarship

Scooter Braun’s SB Projects has announced a new partnership with First Responders Children’s Foundation for the Children of Heroes Scholarship, which aims to support children of first responders and medical personnel directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Children of Heroes Scholarship is valued at $600,000 and will be awarded to three students every year over the next eight years. Winning and eligible students will have their tuition, fees, room and board covered (exceptions apply).

Students may apply when they are beginning their freshman year or as sophomores, juniors, or seniors; however, the scholarship will only pay for the remaining years of undergraduate studies.

To be considered for the Children of Heroes Scholarship, students should be children of first responders and medical personnel who demonstrate financial need, academic merit, leadership, volunteerism, and participation in co-curricular activities. Business or entrepreneurial majors and children of first responders who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a priority evaluation.

“Mr. Braun has been instrumental in supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and the children and families we serve,” said Jillian Crane, president and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Being a child of a first responder today often brings an element of sacrifice. We believe the Children of Heroes Scholarship will pave a brighter future for many deserving children of first responders.”

Braun’s SB Projects has worked with and previously donated to the foundation. Using streams and sales of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s 2020 duet “Stuck With U,” $5 million was donated to fund 283 college scholarships, 108 funerals for first responders who died in the line of duty, and over 1,965 individual hardship grants.

SB Projects, whose management roster includes Bieber, Grande and Demi Lovato, is a division of Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, which merged with South Korean entertainment giant HYBE in 2021.