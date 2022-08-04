Saucy Santana Teams With Madonna for ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’ Remix

Rising rapper and internet phenomenon Saucy Santana has teamed with Madonna for the remix of his 2020 viral hit “Material Girl,” now retitled “Material Gworrllllllll!” The Queen of Pop first teased the collaboration on her Instagram account on August 4, sharing a snippet of the feisty chorus. “(Material girl) currently working on a Grammy,” Santana spits over electronic production that references Madonna’s seminal song. “Meanwhile, pussy poppin’ with ya man in Miami.”

The release comes after the unlikely duo joined forces at New York City Pride in June. Madonna, who still very much has her finger on the pulse of pop culture, invited Santana to share the Terminal 5 stage for a mash-up of “Material Girl” with her similarly-titled 1984 hit. It was an experience that left a lasting impression on the rapper. “I wish that I can have this moment for LIFE,” he wrote on Instagram, before profusely thanking the pop icon.

“These past weeks [with] you have been nothing short of amazing!” raved Santana, who also tapped Latto for a feature on his “Booty.” “I silently learned so many great things from you. Thank you for choosing me! A queer, fem, black boy [with] talent and vision I didn’t know God had for me.” It’s another step towards the mainstream for the social media fixture, who started in the industry as City Girls’ makeup artist before branching into rap with a series of viral hits. His version of “Material Girl” has already amassed more than 40 million streams on Spotify.

As for Madonna, “Material Gworrllllllll!” is the latest development in a blockbuster year that marks her 40th anniversary in the music industry. She kicked off 2022 by going viral herself with the Sickick-assisted “Frozen” remixes and then rolled out Finally Enough Love, a club compilation, on June 24. An extended version, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One Hits, collecting remixes of all of her club chart-toppers, is set for release on August 19.