Sara Bareilles to Perform Benefit Concert for Domestic Violence Victims

Sara Bareilles will be performing in New York’s Capitol Theatre for a special benefit concert commemorating National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the 30th anniversary of the Pace Women’s Justice Center. The non-profit, which aims to protect the rights of domestic violence victims, will host the “Raising the Bar Benefit Concert” on Thursday.

Bareilles, known for her piano-driven pop-soul and emotive lyricism, was tapped by the organization to “give voice to the difficult journey from victim to survivor,” according to the event’s press release.

“It is thrilling to have Sara Bareilles collaborate on our benefit concert to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence,” added Cindy Kanusher, executive director for PWJC. “At a time when the rights of so many are being challenged, it is imperative to continue our work, protecting the rights of women and victims of abuse.”

PWJC will also honor board member Pam Kaufman with the Making a Difference award — a recognition given to active members of the organization. Kaufman is the president and CEO of international markets, global consumer products and experiences at Paramount Global, and according to the nonprofit, has been “a devoted advocate as an advisory board member for over five years, generously lending her professional insight and compassion for the social justice challenges our clients face.”

“I am profoundly moved by the life-saving work of the Pace Women’s Justice Center,” said Kaufman. “Cindy Kanusher and the team at PWJC have dedicated their lives to provide support and counsel to domestic abuse victims in their greatest time of need. I am humbled to be recognized by PWJC and honored to support this important organization.”

The money raised at the “Raising the Bar Benefit Concert” will go towards PWJC’s commitment to increasing access to justice and providing free legal services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. For information on individual tickets and more, see here.

Bareilles recently completed an eight-week engagement for the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s fantasy musical, “Into the Woods.” The production released its cast album digitally on Sept. 30, with a CD set for Dec. 2. The singer-songwriter has another special performance scheduled in her hometown, Eureka, Calif., on Oct. 16.