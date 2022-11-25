Sam Smith, Shania Twain, Fred Again and More to Give ‘Gifts’ Via ‘From Apple Music With Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“From Apple Music With Love” returns during the week of Nov 25-30, when each day at 8 a.m. PT, subscribers to the service will receive exclusive gifts — ranging from live recordings, new versions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and mixes — from Sam Smith, Shania Twain, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Harry Connick Jr. and, to kick off the series today, a Boiler Room set from British electronic ace Fred Again.

Fred Again (a.k.a. Fred Gibson) describes his Boiler Room set as “chaos.”

“I was almost helplessly present,” he told Apple Music, describing the insanely crowded Boiler Room set, which features DJs performing while surrounded by dancing strangers. “I always thought, ‘Well, when I do mine, I’ll have my best friend here and my other mate here,” he said. “But it was so rammed that my best friends couldn’t get close anyway.”

The set, which arrives in Spatial Audio, nearly went off the rails when one especially enthusiastic fan bumped into Gibson’s turntables, cutting the sound — but Fred took it well. “His name was Rodney and he was beautifully present as well,” he says. “So many people were like, ‘Why weren’t you pissed off with Rodney?’ It’s like, ‘He’s so not the enemy.’ He’s this joyful guy who’s everything you want your people to be in a club. He’s giving it everything. He’s there with you. He’s following you through every moment. So if his arm —or belly, as it was — happens to touch the pause button, who [cares]? It doesn’t matter. It’s a blessing. One sound cut or two is a blessing.”

The series continues at 8 a.m. PT all week. Check out Fred Again HERE.