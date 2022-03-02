Ryan Adams Sets High-Profile Return With Carnegie Hall Concert

Ryan Adams has announced his first show since he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2019. Set for May 14, the concert will take place at New York’s Carnegie Hall — in the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage — and is presented by Metropolitan Entertainment. Adams revealed the details via an Instagram story.

In February 2019, the New York Times reported that seven women, including Phoebe Bridgers and Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore, said that he offered to help them with their careers and then began to pursue them romantically. One accuser said she was underage when she first received sexually explicit messages from Adams, but later came out with a statement saying she had told Adams she was 18 at the time. The women alleged that when they rejected Adams’ advances, he retaliated by threatening to hurt their careers and harassing them via texts and social media. In the fallout of the allegations, Adams’ tour and album release were canceled, and he was dropped by his label, Capitol Records.

He has denied the allegations, but in a July 2020 column for Daily Mail, Adams apologized for his actions. “There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career,” Adams wrote. “All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

In July 2021, Adams made a plea on social media asking major record labels to give him “a second chance to make music.” “I’m 46 and scared I’m gonna be living in my sisters basement. If you are a label and interested please let me know,” Adams wrote.