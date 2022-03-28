Roxy Music Announce First Tour in 11 Years, With St. Vincent in Support

Roxy Music, the legendary and influential British group who launched during the glam-rock era of the early 1970s but evolved into a suave and romantic brand of pop that influenced everyone from Chic to Duran Duran and Maxwell, will tour for the first time in 11 years to mark the 50th year since their groundbreaking self-titled debut album.

Singer-songwriter Bryan Ferry, saxophonist Andy Mackay, guitarist Phil Manzanera and drummer Paul Thompson will perform 13 arena shows across North America and the UK, beginning September 7 in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena.

The tour will take the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members across the U.S., including New York’s Madison Square Garden and The Forum in Los Angeles, before culminating with a performance at the O2 Arena in London. Tickets for the Live Nation produced North American shows will go on sale Monday, April 4 (10 a.m. local time) at ticketmaster.com. Artist presale starts Tuesday, March 29 (10 a.m. local time) until Friday, April 1 (5 p.m. local time).

Special guest St. Vincent will be appearing on all North American shows except Boston.

Throughout 2022, all eight of Roxy Music’s studio albums will be reissued as special anniversary editions with a new half-speed cut, revised artwork and a deluxe gloss laminated finish. The first 2 LPs, “Roxy Music” and “For Your Pleasure”, will be released on April 1, 2022, with the remaining albums arriving in paired drops throughout the year.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

09/07 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

09/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

09/12 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY

09/15 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

09/17 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

09/19 – United Center – Chicago, IL

09/21 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

09/23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

09/26 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

09/28 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

U.K TOUR DATES

Oct 10 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK

Oct 12 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

Oct 14 – The O2 – London, UK