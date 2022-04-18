Rosalia Announces Massive ‘Motomami’ World Tour

Spanish singer Rosalia has announced dates for a massive world tour in support of her breakthrough album “Motomami,” which launches with 12 dates in Spain in July and covers a total of 46 shows in 15 countries in Europe, North and Latin America and will see her through the rest of the year. Dates appear below.

Variety called “Motomami,” Rosalia’s third album, “as musically innovative an album as we’ve heard in the past year. It finds her delivering on all the promise and innovation that those releases suggested and plenty more as well, while still keeping the sound rooted in her stunning voice (and singing entirely in Spanish). There have been many songs and albums that are generally in this innovative-pop-and-hip-hop lane, but it’s hard to think of any that are based around such a jaw-droppingly talented singer.”

Of her carefully calculated rise, Variety said in a 2019 article titled “Is Rosalia the Next Global Music Superstar?”, “She’s doing it on her own terms and according to her own plan, without a smash single or even a song sung in English (even though she’s nearly fluent), which is doubly remarkable in the traditionally foreign-language-phobic American music market.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time

ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES:

Wed Jul 06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria

Sat Jul 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja

Tue Jul 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros

Thu Jul 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum

Sat Jul 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur

Tue Jul 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Wed Jul 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Sat Jul 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun Jul 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Jul 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

Fri Jul 29 – La Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo

Mon Aug 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret

Sun Aug 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

Wed Aug 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex

Fri Aug 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex

Mon Aug 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tom Brasil

Thu Aug 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar

Sun Aug 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Wed Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Sat Sep 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo

Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival

Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Pavilhão Rosa Mota

Sat Nov 26 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno

Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena