Rosalia Announces Massive ‘Motomami’ World Tour

Spanish singer Rosalia has announced dates for a massive world tour in support of her breakthrough album “Motomami,” which launches with 12 dates in Spain in July and covers a total of 46 shows in 15 countries in Europe, North and Latin America and will see her through the rest of the year. Dates appear below.
Variety called “Motomami,” Rosalia’s third album, “as musically innovative an album as we’ve heard in the past year. It finds her delivering on all the promise and innovation that those releases suggested and plenty more as well, while still keeping the sound rooted in her stunning voice (and singing entirely in Spanish). There have been many songs and albums that are generally in this innovative-pop-and-hip-hop lane, but it’s hard to think of any that are based around such a jaw-droppingly talented singer.”
Of her carefully calculated rise, Variety said in a 2019 article titled “Is Rosalia the Next Global Music Superstar?”, “She’s doing it on her own terms and according to her own plan, without a smash single or even a song sung in English (even though she’s nearly fluent), which is doubly remarkable in the traditionally foreign-language-phobic American music market.”
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time
ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES:
Wed Jul 06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria
Sat Jul 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja
Tue Jul 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros
Thu Jul 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum
Sat Jul 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur
Tue Jul 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Wed Jul 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Sat Jul 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun Jul 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Jul 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
Fri Jul 29 – La Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo
Mon Aug 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret
Sun Aug 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
Wed Aug 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex
Fri Aug 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex
Mon Aug 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tom Brasil
Thu Aug 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar
Sun Aug 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
Wed Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena
Sat Sep 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo
Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall
Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival
Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Sat Nov 26 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno
Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena