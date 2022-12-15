Rosalía to Release New ‘Despechá’ Remix Featuring Cardi B

Cardi B is joining Rosalía on a new remix of her mambo banger “Despechá,” from her Latin Grammy-winning album “Motomami.”

On Dec. 14, the Spanish singer tweeted that an incoming remix of the anthem would be arriving on Thursday but did not give a name — instead letting fans speculate who would be delivering guest verses. “Who do you think it is?” she posed, as comments flooded with names like Brazillian singer and drag superstar Pabllo Vittar, Shakira and Maria Becerra.

MOTOMAMI$$$$$ MAÑANA DESPECHÁ REMIXXXXXXXXXXXX con quien crees que es????

¿ — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) December 14, 2022

Not much later, Cardi also tweeted a simple “Tomorrow,” with a smiley face, but the dots still seemingly did not connect. On Thursday morning, Rosalía unveiled Cardi as the surprise guest, confirming the song would be hitting streaming services at midnight.

HOY a las 00:00 con LA CARDIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII @iamcardib ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) December 15, 2022

UUUUUUUIIIII BIEN PERRA 🐩 https://t.co/itjd1ONZYd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 15, 2022

Eager fans have already started to circulate leaked images of the single cover, which features both women, and snippets of Cardi’s rhymes online.

Last month, Rosalía performed the song along with various hits from “Motomami” like the sex-positive “Hentai” and the Weeknd-featuring “La Fama” at the 2022 Latin Grammys.

“Despechá” was produced by Chris Jedi and Gaby Music and first made its rounds on social media when the Spanish pop star teased the track at the start of her Motomami World Tour earlier this summer. Rosalía teased the song on TikTok by posting videos of her singing and dancing to the electro-merengue beats with her backup dancers, which ultimately propelled “Despechá” to become a huge hit. Her TikTok performance of “Motomami” in its entirety has been nominated for a 2023 Grammy in the best music film category.

“There are many ways to be ‘Despechá,'” Rosalía previously said in a statement of the track. “In this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets.”