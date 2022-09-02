Romeo Santos Recruits Justin Timberlake, Rosalía, and Christian Nodal in ‘Formula Vol. 3’

Romeo Santos is back with the highly-anticipated third installment of his “Formula” series, “Formula Vol. 3,” which comes today via Sony Latin. This time around, the set boasts collaborators like Rosalía, Christian Nodal, Santos’ own children and Justin Timberlake — who croons a few lines in Spanish for the ballad “Sin Fin.”

Keeping with the tradition of the previous volumes (which featured George Lopez and Kevin Hart), “Formula Vol. 3” starts with an introduction by comedian Katt Williams and transitions into the set’s second track “Bebo,” a signature melodramatic Santos bachata tune.

For the most part, “Vol. 3” falls in line with the traditional Dominican and guitar-based sound that helped make Santos a leader in the genre as the frontman of Aventura. The Timberlake-assisted “Sin Fin,” naturally, has its pop tendencies and “Culpable” with El Lápiz Consciente interpolates the 1995 hip-hop smash “I Got 5 on It.” But even when other genres are introduced, the set remains anchored in its slow and sensual bachata melodies.

“Formula Vol. 3” is Santos’ first album since 2019’s “Utopia” and the first in his “Formula” series since 2014’s “Vol. 2,” which has remained on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart to this day. Santos launched his solo career with “Vol. 1” in 2012, taking a blend of bachata and R&B to U.S. radio and internationally. Previous volumes included guests like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and Usher.

Santos partnered with Spotify ahead of “Vol. 3’s” release to discuss the collaborative and genre-expansive “formula” behind his new album. “I wasn’t realizing with ‘Formula Vol. 1’ and ‘Vol. 2,’ the responsibility of ‘Hey, make sure you get someone to sing bachata that no one expects,'” Santos told the platform. “I would say that’s definetley a key factor and in this album obviously that would be JT.”

Today also marks the release of the “Sin Fin” music video, directed by Emil Nava and filmed in Los Angeles, which sees Santos and Timberlake giving life to their lyrics while also showcasing their best moves as they dance to the beat of the pop-bachata.

‘Formula Vol. 3’ Tracklist: