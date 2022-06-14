Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Future to Headline Rolling Loud New York Festival

Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future will headline the Rolling Loud New York festival, taking place at Citi Field in Queens on the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Lil Baby, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Bia, Bktherula, Moneybagg Yo, DreamDoll, Kali and Lakeyah, along with New Yorkers Lil TJay, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Tecca and Fivio Foreign and veterans like Pusha T, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe will all be on the lineup as well. See the full lineup below; tickets are available for sale starting on Friday.

Nicki Minaj headlines Rolling Loud for the first time, making her first appearance at the festival since she came out during Future’s headlining set in Miami 2018. A$AP Rocky returns for his third straight Rolling Loud New York, after headlining the initial RL NY in 2019 and coming out as a special guest during 50 Cent’s set in 2021. Finally, Future returns to headline another Rolling Loud event–he closed out Rolling Loud California in 2021, and will headline Rolling Loud Miami and Rolling Loud Toronto before embarking for the Big Apple.

Festival organizers are preparing for this summer’s Rolling Loud Miami 2022, the festival’s flagship event, boasting perhaps the most impressive group of headliners in Rolling Loud history: Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Future, taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on July 22nd-24th.

Rolling Loud expands its brand into international territory this year, hosting its first ever festivals in Europe and Canada: Rolling Loud Toronto will feature headliners Future, WizKid, and Dave. Rolling Loud starts its international expansion this summer, with Rolling Loud Portugal (July 6-8th, 2022) and WOO HAH! Fest in the Netherlands (July 1st-3rd).