Roddy Ricch Leads ‘F— NYPD’ Chant at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, 24 Hours After Arrest for Gun Charges

Roddy Ricch took the stage at New York radio station Hot 97’s Summer Jam on Sunday (June 12), just 24 hours after being released from custody on weapons possession charges. Although those charges against him have since been dropped, that didn’t stop the Compton-born rapper from leading a fiery “fuck NYPD” chant with his festival audience.

Ricch — whose real name is Rodrick Wayne Moore, Jr. — was arrested and detained on Saturday (June 11) shortly before he was scheduled to perform for the Governors Ball at New York’s Citi Field. However, after his release on Sunday morning, Ricch was able to make it onto the stage at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for Hot 97’s annual one-day festival.

As Ricch was gearing up to perform his and DaBaby’s collaborative hit “Rockstar,” the rapper instructed his audience by saying, “I need everybody to say ‘Fuck NYPD,’” to which amped concert-goers enthusiastically obliged. Watch video (via Akademiks on Instagram) below.

As previously reported, Ricch and two others were arrested after authorities discovered a loaded firearm, nine rounds of ammunition and a large magazine in his vehicle as he attempted to enter the stadium.

Ricch was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of the aforementioned device. Those charges were reportedly dropped according to the New York Daily News.

Governor’s Ball had to alert attendees of the change in lineup with a sign that appeared 30 minutes before Roddy Ricch was due to take the stage, directing festival-goers to watch Denzel Curry or Joji — who were scheduled to perform at the same time on separate stages.