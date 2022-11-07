Roddy Ricch Is Done With Canada Following Repeated Border Patrol Incidents: ‘I’m Tired of the Harassment’

Roddy Ricch has declared he won’t be visiting Canada again “anytime soon” because of his tumultuous history with their border patrol.

“The Federal Border Patrol did not allow me into Vancouver, BC,” the Compton-born rapper wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday night. He also apologized to fans for missing his opening set at Roger’s Arena for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat tour, and further explained his bout with the country’s immigration authorities. “I apologize to my fans. I don’t believe I’ll be revisiting Canada anytime soon because they’ve harassed me every time I’ve come and Imma be completely honest, I’m tired of the harassment.”

Ricch has been denied entry to the country in the past. He famously made headlines back in February 2020 when he was unable to get through border patrol and, according to a tweet posted by Ricch at the time, a phone call to Drake was enough to get him through.

Reps for Ricch did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Ricch has had to miss other appearances this year for legal altercations. Earlier this summer, he was arrested and detained on weapons possession charges while making his way into the Governors Ball Music Festival at New York’s Citi Field. Those charges were subsequently dropped, and he appeared on stage the following day to lead a fiery “Fuck NYPD” chant with his festival audience.

Roddy is scheduled to appear on three more dates for Malone’s Twelve Carat tour. He’ll join the headlining artist in Los Angeles later this week on Nov. 10 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.