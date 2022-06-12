Roddy Ricch Arrested for Criminal Firearm Possession Before Governors Ball Set

Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., better known by his stage name Roddy Ricch, was arrested Saturday before his scheduled Governors Ball performance for attempting to enter the festival with a loaded weapon.

On his way into Citi Field, where the fest was being held, Moore’s vehicle was stopped at a security checkpoint where law enforcement officials found a loaded firearm inside his vehicle.

As of early Sunday morning, Moore Jr. was still in custody but a source close to the rapper has confirmed to Variety that he has now been released.

The New York police department told Variety that they responded to a call at approximately 6:20 p.m. which led to the arrest of Moore Jr., along with two other people in his car. Police discovered a loaded firearm with nine rounds of ammunition, as well as a large-capacity magazine.

All three individuals were brought back to the 110 Precinct police station in Queens, N.Y., for arrest processing. Moore Jr. was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of the large capacity device.

The festival had to break the news to the crowds of fans that were waiting ahead of his performance, pointing festival goers to sets from Denzel Curry and Joji — who were scheduled to perform at the same time on separate stages.

This follows the slew of unfortunate cancellations of Governors Ball performances this weekend. After Migos pulled out earlier this week, Lil Wayne was tapped to fill their headlining spot — but just hours before his Friday night set, he also canceled due to a “flight disruption.” A$AP Ferg was slotted in to take Wayne’s spot.